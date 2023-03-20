Trending
Six more Oath Keepers convicted for their roles in Jan. 6 Capitol violence

By Joe Fisher
Six more members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday for their involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Six more members of the far-right group the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday for their involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

March 20 (UPI) -- Six more members of the far-right group Oath Keepers were convicted Monday for their involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

A jury found that four members of the group, Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs, and William Isaacs, were guilty of conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding -- the certification of the 2020 presidential election -- and conspiracy to prevent a member of Congress from fulfilling their duties.

They were also found guilty of the lesser charges of destruction of government property and civil disorder, CNN reports.

In January, Meggs' husband, Kelly Meggs, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy -- the most serious charge for which a Capitol rioter has been convicted so far.

Two more members of the group, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, were found guilty of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, according to Politico. They also faced charges of obstruction but were acquitted. Bennie and Sandra Parker are husband and wife. Bennie Parker did not enter the Capitol building.

The jury could not unanimously determine whether or not Greene or Parker are guilty of obstructing Congress. It will reconvene to deliberate those charges.

The defense briefly moved for a mistrial on Monday after learning members of the jury had access to video prohibited from trial by the judge, according to CNN. The jurors were ordered to ignore the video, which did not show any of the defendants' actions.

Prosecutors have continued to place members of the Oath Keepers and fellow far-right group the Proud Boys at the center of the chaos on Jan. 6.

More than a dozen Oath Keepers have been convicted in relation to the attack on the Capitol so far, including leader Stewart Rhodes and several of the group's captains. Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other charges. Seditious conspiracy carries a potential 20-year prison sentence.

