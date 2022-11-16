Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 16, 2022 / 7:25 PM

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit

By Sheri Walsh
1/4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife model Gisele Bundchen are named in a class-action lawsuit over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4aec91af8da9e0cc661361109a984652/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his ex-wife model Gisele Bundchen are named in a class-action lawsuit over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A number of athletes and celebrities, including Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz and Stephen Curry, are facing an $11 billion class-action lawsuit over the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Florida against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and the company's brand ambassadors who "aggressively marketed the FTX platform," claims FTX used athletes and celebrities to mislead investors, ultimately costing them billions of dollars in damages.

Advertisement

"The deceptive FTX platform maintained by the FTX Entities was truly a house of cards, a Ponzi scheme where the FTX Entities shuffled customer funds between their opaque affiliated entities, using new investor funds obtained through investments in the yield-bearing accounts, and loans to pay interest to the old ones and to attempt to maintain the appearance of liquidity," the lawsuit, filed by Edwin Garrison on behalf of himself and others, states.

The suit claims FTX was "designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country, who utilize mobile apps to make their investments."

RELATED House committee to hold hearings over FTX Group collapse

"Part of the scheme employed by the FTX Entities involved utilizing some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment -- like these Defendants -- to raise funds and drive American consumers to invest," the lawsuit said claiming brand ambassadors should also be held liable.

Advertisement

Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers's quarterback, and his recently divorced wife supermodel Bundchen, filmed a commercial last year as part of a $20 million ad campaign for FTX.

Former Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer Ortiz was also featured in a World Series ad that declared FTX the official crypto exchange of Major League Baseball.

RELATED Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

In addition to Brady, Bunchen, Ortiz and Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Trevor Lawrence and comedian Larry David, whose ad was shown during the Super Bowl, are also named in the suit, as are the Golden State Warriors basketball team which was a visible partner of FTX.

Last week, FTX Group announced it had commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The announcement said there were approximately 130 affiliated companies in the FTX Group currently entering bankruptcy proceedings. Bankman-Fried also resigned, with the 30-year-old former CEO announcing on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas.

The House Financial Services Committee announced Wednesday it would hold hearings next month to investigate the collapse of FTX Group. The Committee expects to call Bankman-Fried, as well as other witnesses, according to chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Advertisement

"The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users," Waters said in a statement, "many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds."

Read More

FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon

Latest Headlines

New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
New York pharmacy owners plead guilty to fraud
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Two pharmacy owners in New York pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering in a scheme that involved millions of dollars in phony Medicare claims.
Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Homebuilder confidence the lowest in a decade
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Homebuilder confidence reached its lowest index in a decade according to the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index.
Senate advances bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate advances bill to protect same-sex, interracial marriage
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday advanced a bill that would codify federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages while also protecting religious liberty rights.
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FDA gives first-ever approval to lab-grown chicken
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Chicken made from real animal cells grown in laboratories could be available soon on grocery store shelves after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the products for the first time.
Justice Department appoints first director of Office of Environmental Justice
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department appoints first director of Office of Environmental Justice
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department announced Wednesday the appointment of Cynthia Ferguson as the Director of Office of Environmental Justice.
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve leaders conflicted over next interest rate hike
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the Federal Reserve System are weighing the next interest rate hike coming in December, deciding between an increase of one percentage point or possibly less.
Court gives Biden administration 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Court gives Biden administration 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal judge has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed migrants to be quickly expelled, ostensibly as a measure to reduce COVID-19 infections.
25 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
25 sheriff's department recruits hit by SUV traveling wrong direction
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A total of 25 recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving the wrong direction, authorities said on Wednesday.
Amazon begins layoffs in devices, services division
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Amazon begins layoffs in devices, services division
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Amazon has started laying off employees from its devices and services division, the company confirmed in a memo to employees on Wednesday.
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Michael Flynn ordered to testify in Georgia election probe
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge said that former national security adviser Michael Flynn must testify before a Georgia grand jury that is looking into whether then-President Donald Trump tried to interfere in the 2020 election.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Causes of Freeport LNG pipeline explosion revealed
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
'Intense' weather could disrupt some Thanksgiving travel
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Federal judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates rights
Federal judge rules disarming those under protective orders violates rights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement