Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 11, 2022 / 11:18 AM

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Doug Cunningham
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group Friday announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured, has resigned and John J. Ray III is the new CEO, according to an FTX Group tweeted statement. <a href="https://scontent-ord5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.6435-9/80240844_10217601723528416_1206639124434386944_n.jpg?_nc_cat=100&amp;ccb=1-7&amp;_nc_sid=09cbfe&amp;_nc_ohc=1lL3tH4e3j4AX-vsN-o&amp;_nc_ht=scontent-ord5-1.xx&amp;oh=00_AfDWYh5jKTB4nTCfcEvO-Dt7G9_ZicDBhAusDjH4O5unPQ&amp;oe=6395EA4B">Photo courtesy of Sam Bankman-Fried Facebook.</a>
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group Friday announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, pictured, has resigned and John J. Ray III is the new CEO, according to an FTX Group tweeted statement. Photo courtesy of Sam Bankman-Fried Facebook.

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX Group -- with about 130 affiliated companies -- tweeted Friday that it has commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The bankruptcy includes FTX Trading Ltd. doing business as FTX.com, West Realm Shires Services, Inc. and Alameda Research Ltd.

FTX Group said in a statement that CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned, replaced by John J. Ray III. The company said Bankman-Fried and "many employees" of the FTX Group in various countries are expected to continue with the company to assist operations during the bankruptcy.

Advertisement

"The immediate relief of Chapter 11 is appropriate to provide FTX Group the opportunity to assess its situation and develop a process to maximize recoveries for stakeholders," new FTX CEO Ray said in the tweeted statement.

The statement said there are approximately 130 affiliated companies in the FTX Group entering bankruptcy proceedings.

RELATED FTX reopens withdrawals, warns trading may be halted soon

But FTX Digital Markets Ltd., FTX Australia Pty Ltd., FTX Express Pay Ltd. and LedgerX LLC are not affected by the bankruptcy, according to the company statement.

The bankruptcy was filed in Delaware.

On Thursday, FTX reopened withdrawals after they had been stopped for two days. FTX said then that "trading may be halted on FTX U.S. in a few days." Earlier this year, FTX had been valued at $32 billion.

Advertisement

"The FTX Group has valuable assets that can only be effectively administered in an organized, joint process," Ray tweeted. "I want to ensure every employee, every customer, creditor, contract party, stockholder, investor, governmental authority and other stakeholder that we are going to conduct this effort with diligence, thoroughness and transparency."

On Wednesday, Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchange, cancelled a tentative deal to acquire FTX. Binance said is had discovered mishandled customer funds and "alleged U.S. agency investigations."

Read More

Binance cancels deal to acquire rival FTX, deals blow to crypto market

Latest Headlines

Biden tells COP27 United States will be climate change leader
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden tells COP27 United States will be climate change leader
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Saying he wants to re-establish the United States as "a trustworthy global leader" in the fight against global warming, President Joe Biden hit an encouraging note at COP 27.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces new asylum center
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams announces new asylum center
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced the opening of a fourth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center to accommodate male asylum seekers in a hotel.
U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. turkey prices are up 6.5% headed into Thanksgiving
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Fresh Thanksgiving turkey will cost 6.5% more this year, $1.14 per pound compared to $1.07 last year, according to USDA data. Frozen turkey prices are also up to an average $1.11 a pound, up from $1.06 last year.
Nicole heads up the East Coast as a tropical depression
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Nicole heads up the East Coast as a tropical depression
Nicole made its trek up the Atlantic eastern seaboard on Friday after hitting Florida as a Category 1 hurricane the day before.
Veterans Day Google Doodle celebrates those who served in U.S. armed forces
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Veterans Day Google Doodle celebrates those who served in U.S. armed forces
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Google saluted those who have served in the U.S. armed forces with a new Doodle on Veterans Day Friday.
68th Veterans Day marks celebration of America's military history
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
68th Veterans Day marks celebration of America's military history
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Friday marks the 68th official occurrence of Veterans Day, when the United States honors the millions of people who have served in conflicts going back to World War I.
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan to forgive up to $20,000 in federal loans held by tens of millions of borrowers, calling it unconstitutional.
Construction of Obama Presidential Center halted after noose found
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Construction of Obama Presidential Center halted after noose found
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The firm building the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's Jackson Park has suspended construction after a noose was found at the site, officials said.
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. charges Louisville businessman, 2 others with sending China military data
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested three people, including a prominent Louisville businessman, on accusations that they conspired to send export-controlled military information to China.
U.S. unveils another $400M military aid package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. unveils another $400M military aid package for Ukraine
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced an additional $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine, including air defense systems that Kyiv has continually requested from ally nations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
KFC apologizes for Kristallnacht promotion
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
Keurig Dr. Pepper's CEO resigns after conduct violation
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
Texas judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
100,000 Russian troops killed or wounded, Joint Chiefs chair says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement