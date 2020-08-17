The 2020 Democratic National Convention opened with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter Movement including a message from the brothers of George Floyd, whose killing sparked global protests. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The 2020 Democratic National Convention opened with a tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday night.

Following a performance of a children's choir singing the Star-Spangled Banner, the digital event moved into a montage of images and videos from the protests against systemic racism and police brutality that swept the nation and many parts of the world following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on Memorial Day.

Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, remembered his brother as a "selfless" man whose spirit was reflected in the protests that followed his death.

He also declared that his brother, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson and Sandra Bland should all still be alive today.

"It's up to us to carry on the fight for justice, our actions, will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called 'good trouble,'" he said, before leading a moment of silence for those who lost their lives to "hate and injustice."

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser condemned President Donald Trump's decision to deploy federal law enforcement to disperse peaceful protesters near St. John's Episcopal Church as the president posed for a photo holding a Bible.

"I knew if he did this to D.C. he would do it to your city or your town and that's when I said 'enough.' I said 'enough' for every Black and Brown American who has experienced injustice. 'Enough' for every American who believes in justice," said Bowser.

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., delivered a message hailing former Vice President Joe Biden as a candidate capable of unifying the country amid the ongoing injustices facing people of color.

"We will need a president who sees unifying people as a requirement of the job," he said. "A president who understands the true meaning of community -- and how to build it through trust and humility. And with so many families experiencing loss in this pandemic -- lost jobs, lost loved ones and lost confidence in the president to keep us safe -- we need a president who understands both profound loss and what it takes to bounce back."