Aug. 14 (UPI) -- The 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature performances from John Legend, Billie Eilish and The Chicks.

Organizers announced a lineup for the event in a press release Friday. Jennifer Hudson, Common, Billy Porter, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and other stars will also perform.

The DNC will take place Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisc. Senator Kamala Harris will officially accept the party's vice presidential nomination Aug. 19, while former vice president Joe Biden will formally accept the party's presidential nomination Aug. 20.

"In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump's failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president," DNC program executive Stephanie Cutter said.

"These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November," she added.

The performances will include renditions of the national anthem, American classics and new songs. Monday's event will feature a performance of the national anthem from youth choir members across America.

Organizers previously announced a list of speakers for the convention. Speakers include former first lady Michelle Obama (Aug. 17), Jill Biden (Aug. 18) and president Barack Obama (Aug. 19).

The convention will air Aug. 17-20 from 9-11 p.m. EDT on the Democratic National Convention app, at demconvention.com/watch and via select TV providers.