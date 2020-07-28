Hurricane Isaias is seen in the Caribbean near Cuba early Friday. The storm is forecast to bring severe weather conditions to the far east of Florida this weekend, beginning possibly Friday night. Image courtesy NOAA/NHC

July 31 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Isaias strengthened into Hurricane Isaias late Thursday and approached the Bahamas early Friday, and is on track to bring heavy rains and wind to the eastern coast of Florida this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update Friday the storm was 15 miles southwest of Great Inagua Island and 385 miles southeast of Nassau, Bahamas. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and was moving northwest at 17 mph.

Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night after spending a couple days as a tropical storm.

The hurricane is on track to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the far east coast of Florida this weekend, but is not forecast to make landfall until it reaches the Carolinas early next week, forecasters said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Isaias willmove near or over the Southeastern Bahamas today," the NHC said in its forecast early Friday. "Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas tonight and move near or over the Northwestern Bahamas and near or east of the Florida peninsula on Saturday and Sunday."

"The U.S. will only get skimmed in Florida and the Carolina coastline with the only possible landfall along the Carolina coast early next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said. "It will be losing wind intensity by that time though, but it still will bring rain, wind and rough surf, especially to the Florida and Carolina coastline."

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller cautioned that people should not focus on just the eye path given the sweeping size of Isaias.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward by about 205 miles from the center on the storm's northeastern, northern and northwestern flanks. When compared to that of tiny Gonzalo from last week, the tropical-storm-force winds extend much farther out from the center.

Torrential downpours, gusty thunderstorms and building seas are likely to precede Isaias by as much as 24 hours, which means that tropical storm conditions will spread northwestward across Cuba during through early Saturday and should begin in Miami during Friday night or early Saturday morning.

In the Bahamas, hurricane conditions are expected through early Saturday. Tropical storm conditions could then spread across Florida over the weekend. Adding onto this, the system is racing along at approximately twice the average speed of tropical systems for this area of the basin.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for the Bahamas, as well as the Turks and Caicos, while portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti were under tropical storm warnings early Friday morning.

Isaias is expected to remain a Category 1 hurricane later on Friday as it moves into the Bahamas, hitting the warmer waters after trudging its way through the Hispaniola mountains, which are a major hurdle for tropical systems. However, the center of the storm remained well defined Thursday night as it moved off the northern coast of Hispaniola, having missed the highest terrain of the island that could have unraveled it.

The fast-forward motion of Isaias should limit the overall amount of rain, but there can still be incidents of urban flooding in the Bahamas, parts of Cuba and from Florida to the Carolinas. A track farther to the east would bring less rain to the U.S. and Cuba and more rain to the Bahamas.

The name Isaias was added to the Atlantic list after Ike caused destruction in Texas in 2008 and was retired in 2009. It has not yet been used.

Six of the nine tropical storms thus far in 2020 have set new records for early formation for their respective letters in the basin -- Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna and Isaias -- and more are likely to fall as the season progresses, according to forecasters. The "J-storm" record is currently held by Jose on Aug. 22, 2005, with the "K-storm" record held by the infamous Katrina, which formed on Aug. 24, 2005.

The 10th and 11th names on this year's tropical list are Josephine and Kyle.