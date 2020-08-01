A woman observes the damage caused by Hurricane Isaias in Hato Mayor, Dominican Republic, on Friday. Photo by Orlando Barria/EPA-EFE

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Hurricane Isaias is garnering attention for its potential landfall on the United States coast this weekend, but it smacked another U.S. area first.

On Thursday morning, Isaias, then a tropical storm, dumped flood-inducing rain and drove heavy winds into Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands without power before eventually making landfall in the Dominican Republic, where it was blamed for at least two fatalities.

According to Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority, more than 300,000 customers woke up in the dark Thursday as electricity was knocked out across much of the island. Maximum sustained winds as strong as 60 mph were recorded as trees were toppled, roofs were damaged and frightening memories from Hurricane Maria were stirred up.

Adding to the Puerto Ricans' fears is that many of those roofs were never fully repaired after Maria, with blue tarps serving as an ominous reminder of what was devastated in the past and what continues to be threatened on Thursday.

Photos and video circulated on social media throughout Thursday morning of roadways completely washed over and floodwaters reaching buildings.

In Trujillo Alto, about 15 miles southwest of the capital city of San Juan, three gates on the Carraízo reservoir dam were opened in order to relieve the excess runoff from the storm.

A total of 10.36 inches of rain was recorded in La Plaza, Caguas, while four other rain gauges recorded upwards of 9 inches.

The heavy rain not only caused flash floods but also triggered small landslides. Footage of one such landslide was captured in Limon, Mayaguez, located on the western half of the territory.

In addition, rivers rose rapidly due to the excessive rainfall.

The Rio Grande De Manati near Ciales, Puerto Rico rose from 3 feet on Thursday morning to 12.77 feet by Thursday afternoon. The river level rapidly rose by as much as 1.02 feet per hour.

Elsewhere in Puerto Rico, the Rio Guanajibo River near the town of Hormigueros went from a level of 11 feet on Thursday morning to 23.5 feet by the afternoon. At one point, the river was rising by as much as 1.35 feet per hour.

"Isaias was moving over the island of Hispaniola with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph during Thursday midday and was racing northwestward at 20 mph," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "The tropical storm was less than 50 miles away from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic."

The storm lashed the Dominican Republic with heavy rains and tropical-storm-force winds. Forecasters said it made landfall there on Thursday afternoon. At least two deaths were blamed on Isaias' impacts. According to elCaribe, a local news organization, a young boy was killed after a tree crushed his home on Thursday evening.

Isaias had strengthened a bit and was packing 85-mph winds Saturday morning, up from 80 mph on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center described Isaias' eye as "ragged" as the storm system approached the eastern portion of Andros Island in the Bahamas. It was 50 miles south of the Bahamian capital of Nassau as of 8 a.m. Saturday. It was moving northwest at 12 mph.