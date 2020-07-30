The epicenter of the temblor was about 1.3 miles north of Pacoima and 20 miles north-northeast of Los Angeles. Image courtesy of USGS

July 30 (UPI) -- A 4.2-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks Thursday rattled California's San Fernando Valley, an area known for being the epicenter of the devastating 1994 Northridge earthquake.

The epicenter of the temblor was about 1.3 miles north of Pacoima and 20 miles north-northeast of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It had a depth of about 5.5 miles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there was no loss of life or serious injuries, nor damage reported from the earthquake.

"A magnitude 4.2 earthquake based in the San Fernando valley shook L.A. at 4:29 a.m. Our @LAFD has conducted its routine assessment for any damage in the city. No reports of significant damage or injury," tweeted Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The Dr. Lucy Jones Center for Science and Society said there were more than 50 aftershocks, two of which registered above a 3-magnitude.

"Today's quake are garden variety California quakes. In an area with lots of faults and both the 1994 Northridge and 1971 Sylmar quakes. The good [ordinary] life of the Golden State," Jones tweeted.