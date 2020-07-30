July 30 (UPI) -- California's Caldwell Fire has become the largest fire in the state since 2018 as it neared 80,000 acres on Thursday.

The blaze, one of three lightning-sparked wildfires in the so-called July Complex, combined with the Gillem Fire and grew to 79,316 acres, Modoc National Forest reported. It's about 40% contained.

The Caldwell Fire became the largest fire in the past three seasons, surpassing the 77,758-acre Kincade fire and trailing two fires from November 2018, the Camp and Woolsey fires, which burned 153,336 and 96,949 acres, respectively.

The two other fires in the July Complex, the 1,035-acre Allen Fire and 1,367-acre Dalton Fire, were 100% contained on Thursday.

Cal Fire reported details on two fires burning in California's Lassen County: The Gold Fire and the Hog Fire.

The Gold Fire has burned 21,870 acres and was 75% contained on Thursday. The blaze has injured three people, damaged five structures and destroyed 13 more.

Meanwhile, the Hog Fire has burned 9,564 acres and was 85% contained. The fire has destroyed two structures.

A 240-acre blaze known as the Dam Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Thursday, fire crews said.

Angeles National Forest said more than 250 firefighters have been assigned to respond to the blaze, but said no structures are under threat.