Hurricane Willa approaches Pacific Mexico coast

Hurricane Willa swirls in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico early Tuesday. Image courtesy NOAA

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Hurricane Willa is expected to make landfall along Mexico's west coast late Tuesday morning as a Category 4 hurricane, even though its wind speeds have dropped about 10 miles per hour.

Sustained winds from the storm are at 135 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in a 3 a.m. advisory Tuesday.

The storm was located 75 miles southwest of Las Islas, Mexico, and 175 miles south-southwest of Mazatlan.

Forecasters said the storm will pick up the pace as it moves northeast, putting the center of the storm over Las Islas early Tuesday.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the west-central Mexico mainland coast. A tropical storm warning was also issued from Playa Perula northward to San Blas and from north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

The hurricane center said the storm will weaken rapidly after landfall and into Wednesday. The storm's hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical storm-force winds up to 125 miles.

Just to the south of Hurricane Willa, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened to a tropical depression overnight Monday. That storm was expected to make landfall on the southwestern coast of Mexico on Tuesday, the NHC said.

Vicente was expected to move inland and dissipate over Michoacan.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Vicente could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some areas getting 10 inches through Wednesday. Affected cities include Guerrero, Michoca, Colima and Jalisco, just to the south of the region that will take the brunt of Hurricane Willa.

With Willa and Vicente, the 2018 Northeast Pacific hurricane season has hit a record for the most seasonal accumulated cyclone energy, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said in a Twitter post.