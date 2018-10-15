Firefighters wade through several feet of water Monday to rescue people trapped by flash floods in Trebes, France. Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Flash floods killed 13 people in southwest France Monday morning, mostly in the town of Trebes, officials said.

The storm dumped several months worth of rain in a matter of six hours, forecasters said. Several others were injured and at least one was reported missing.

The storm left behind overturned cars, damaged roads and collapsed houses. It's believed to be the worst flood in the area since 1891.

French Prime Minister Edouard Phillppe announced that he would visit Aude Monday "as soon as conditions allow it."

Phillippe also tweeted that 350 firefighters are in place and another 350 are on the way. Seven helicopters have also been deployed.

This type of weather is unusual in France in October, but meteorologists say warmer ocean water ahead of Tropical Storm Leslie could be to blame. Leslie has already passed over Portugal and Spain.

One of the victims was an elderly nun who got swept away by floodwaters.

More rain was forecast for Monday.

Aude prefect Alain Thirion said the equivalent of five months of rain fell in the area.

"We have about 15 communes in a delicate situation," Thirion said.

Two bodies from the same car were found Thursday morning in the south of France.