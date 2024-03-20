Trending
Advertisement
Top News
March 20, 2024 / 4:11 PM

On This Day: U.S. begins invasion of Iraq

On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq.

By UPI Staff
An Aviation Boatswain's Mate directs an F/A-18 Hornet into position to be launched from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on March 20, 2003. On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. File Photo by Michael W. Pendergrass/U.S. Navy
1 of 6 | An Aviation Boatswain's Mate directs an F/A-18 Hornet into position to be launched from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman on March 20, 2003. On March 20, 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. File Photo by Michael W. Pendergrass/U.S. Navy | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1852, Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery novel Uncle Tom's Cabin was published.

Advertisement

In 1854, in what is considered the founding meeting of the Republican Party, former members of the Whig Party met in Ripon, Wis., to establish a new party to oppose the spread of slavery into the western territories.

In 1963, a volcano on the East Indies island of Bali began erupting. The death toll exceeded 1,500.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered the Alabama National Guard to provide security at a planned civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery the next day. Earlier marches turned violent and deadly, but the third march was considered more of a success both in terms of safety and in spreading the message of the right to vote for black Americans.

In 1976, San Francisco newspaper heiress and kidnapping victim Patty Hearst was convicted of bank robbery. Hearst served 22 months in prison and eventually was granted a full pardon.

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Advertisement

In 1987, the U.S. government approved the sale of AZT, a treatment, but not a cure, for AIDS.

In 1995, 12 people were killed, and more than 5,000 made ill in a nerve-gas attack on the Tokyo subway system.

In 1996, the world learned of "mad cow" disease from a British government report questioning the safety of beef in Britain.

In 1997, the Liggett Group, fifth-largest U.S. tobacco company, agreed to admit that smoking was addictive and caused health problems and that the tobacco industry had sought for years to sell its products to children as young as 14.

In 2001, five days after explosions destroyed one of its support beams and killed 11 people, the largest oil rig in the world collapsed and sank off the coast of Brazil.

In 2003, U.S.-led coalition forces begin military operations in Iraq. The Iraq War officially ended

In 2004, after narrowly escaping assassination the day before, Chen Shui-bian was re-elected president of Taiwan with about 50 percent of the vote.

File Photo by Sinartus Sosrodjojo/UPI
Advertisement

In 2007, former Iraqi Vice President Taha Yassin Ramadan was hanged in Baghdad for his part in the 1982 deaths of 148 Shiites.

In 2010, the first eruption of a volcano in southern Iceland since the 1820s forced the evacuation of 450 people, but there were no reports of injuries or major property damage.

In 2016, President Barack Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba since 1928 after normalizing relations between the two countries.

In 2019, the Walt Disney Co. officially completed its $71.3 billion purchase of a large chunk of 21st Century Fox.

In 2022, Russian forces bombed an art school in Mariupol, Ukraine, where hundreds of people were taking shelter from the war.

File Photo courtesy of State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Read More

Latest Headlines

Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged as it watches inflation data
March 20 (UPI) -- A "bumpy road" and recent rise in inflation caused the Federal Reserve to hold steady on interest rates on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced during an afternoon news conference.
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
March 20 (UPI) -- An escaped inmate and a second suspect remain at large after three corrections officers in Boise, Idaho, were shot Wednesday morning while transferring the inmate to a hospital.
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Marine faces October trial in fatal attack on NYC subway
March 20 (UPI) -- Daniel Penny, the ex-Marine charged with choking a Black man to death on a New York City subway last year, will head to trial Oct. 8 for manslaughter, a judge announced Wednesday.
New York AG skeptical of Donald Trump's efforts to pay $454M bond
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York AG skeptical of Donald Trump's efforts to pay $454M bond
March 20 (UPI) -- An attorney for New York Attorney General Letitia James expressed skepticism in a filing Wednesday over Donald Trump's effort to pay the $454 million bond judgment against him.
U.S. conducts aid drop into Gaza in coordination with Jordan
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. conducts aid drop into Gaza in coordination with Jordan
March 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Central Command announced Wednesday that it conducted a humanitarian aid drop into Northern Gaza in conjunction with the Jordanian military.
Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Third Mississippi deputy sentenced for role in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi sheriff's deputy Daniel Opdyke Wednesday became the third member of the self-described Rankin County "Goon Squad" sentenced to prison for the 2023 torture of two Black men.
EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
EPA finalizes new rule to boost EVs on market by 2032
March 20 (UPI) -- The White House released on Wednesday a finalized new Environmental Protection Agency rule regulating vehicles that leans heavily on a significant increase in electric and hybrid cars on the market in eight years.
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Because of weather, forecasters warn 2024 could be bad for allergy sufferers
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that it could be a bad year for allergies due to the weather.
U.S. sanctions Russians for 'malign campaigns' posing as news outlets
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Russians for 'malign campaigns' posing as news outlets
March 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned two entities and two individuals for alleged foreign malign influence campaigns that included impersonating legitimate news outlets.
Finland tops World Happiness Report for 7th straight year, U.S. drops out of top 20
World News // 3 hours ago
Finland tops World Happiness Report for 7th straight year, U.S. drops out of top 20
March 20 (UPI) -- Finland remains the happiest country in the world for a seventh year straight, while the United States has dropped from the list of the top 20 happiest nations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Trump files defamation suit against ABC News, Stephanopoulos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement