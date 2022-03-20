Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2022 / 9:56 AM

Russian forces bomb civilians in Ukraine school; humanitarian corridors save thousands

By Adam Schrader
Russian forces bomb civilians in Ukraine school; humanitarian corridors save thousands
Ukrainian refugees passed the Moldova-Ukraine border near Palanca Village, Moldova, on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Moldova received more than 325,448 Ukrainians fleeing into the country so far, following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Dumitru Doru/EPA-EFE

March 20 (UPI) -- Russian forces bombed a drama school in the besieged city of Mariupol where about 400 civilians had been sheltering from the fighting, Ukrainian officials said.

The Mariupol City Council said in a statement to Telegram that the drama school had been bombed Sunday, destroying the building and burying casualties in the rubble. It was not immediately clear how many people survived the attack.

Advertisement

The bombing came just days after a theater that was sheltering civilians was bombed on Wednesday, which had been marked to note that there were children inside.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address to the nation that the terror caused by Russian forces shelling and bombing Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries to come."

RELATED Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense

"The besieged Mariupol will go down in the history of responsibility for war crimes," Zelensky said.

The city has been under attack since March 1, as humanitarian groups raised alarms about the crisis faced by residents who did do have access to food, water and medicine.

Advertisement

Ukrainian officials said Saturday that 10 new humanitarian corridors had been agreed upon to evacuate residents, including one in Mariupol stretching to the city of Zaporizhzhia in the Donetsk region where Russian forces took control of the country's second-largest nuclear power plant.

RELATED Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag

Zelensky said that eight humanitarian corridors worked on Saturday and that 6,623 people were able to be rescued from various cities at the frontlines including more than 4,000 who were able to leave Mariupol.

"Due to shelling of the occupiers, we were unable to rescue people from Borodyanka, Kyiv region," Zelensky said. "But we will not abandon these attempts."

He also said that Russian forces blocked the movement of a humanitarian convoy to deliver supplies to Kherson, a move he alleged Russia made as propaganda to convince the world that Ukraine has left its citizens without access to essential supplies.

RELATED Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports

"Ukrainians have proved they can fight more professionally than an army that has been fighting for decades in different regions and under different conditions," Zelensky said.

"This is a place where the Russian military and their commanders have shown themselves completely as they are: incompetent, capable of simply driving their people to slaughter."

Zelensky said that more than 14,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine and up to 90% of some units of the Russian forces have been destroyed with "the corpses of Russian soldiers" piled at the frontlines.

Advertisement

Russian ground forces have largely stalled in Ukraine as Washington thinktanks described Ukrainian forces as having defeated Russia in the initial phase of the war.

The Institute for the Study of War said in a report Saturday that Russian forces continue to make limited advances "but are very unlikely to be able to seize their objectives in this way."

"The doctrinally sound Russian response to this situation would be to end this campaign, accept a possibly lengthy operational pause, develop the plan for a new campaign, build up resources for that new campaign, and launch it when the resources and other conditions are ready," the report reads.

"The Russian military has not yet adopted this approach. It is instead continuing to feed small collections of reinforcements into an ongoing effort to keep the current campaign alive. We assess that that effort will fail."

The experts said that even if Russian forces successfully cause Mariupol to fall, it will likely not free up enough resources to change the outcome of the war.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin continues the invasion of Ukraine, it will likely lead to a "very violent and bloody" stalemate "causing enormous casualties" from both sides, according to the thinktank.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
World News // 1 hour ago
Six killed after car drives into crowd preparing for parade in Belgium
March 20 (UPI) -- A car drove into a crowd of people planning to participate in a carnival parade in southern Belgium on Sunday morning, killing at least six and injuring several others, including 10 seriously, officials said.
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
World News // 13 hours ago
Boris Johnson draws criticism after comparing Brexit to Ukraine defense
March 19 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared Brexit to Ukraine's defense against a Russian invasion in a speech on Saturday, claiming both decisions reflect an instinct to "choose freedom."
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
World News // 14 hours ago
Russia dismisses controversy over flight suits colored like Ukrainian flag
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian space agency Roscosmos fought back against reports that three Russian cosmonauts who wore yellow suits trimmed with blue while boarding the International Space Station on Friday did so in support of Ukraine.
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
World News // 14 hours ago
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
March 19 (UPI) -- Residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being forcibly relocated to Russian territory against their will, according to a statement Saturday from the Mariupol City Council.
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
World News // 14 hours ago
Man with hatchet detained by worshippers at Canadian mosque
March 19 (UPI) -- A man wielding a hatchet was restrained by worshippers at a mosque in Canada who held him until police were able to arrest him.
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
World News // 17 hours ago
Children fleeing Ukraine at risk of human trafficking, U.N. warns
March 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations Children's Fund warned Saturday that children fleeing the war in Ukraine are at a high risk for human trafficking and exploitation.
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
World News // 1 day ago
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
March 19 (UPI) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed at least 847 civilians since the war began and dozens of Ukrainian troops, the United Nations and local officials said Saturday.
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
World News // 20 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
March 19 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton canceled their scheduled trip to visit a cacao farm in Belize after local residents protested.
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021
World News // 21 hours ago
China reports first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021
March 19 (UPI) -- China reported its first COVID-19 deaths since January 2021 on Saturday amid an Omicron variant surge.
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
World News // 23 hours ago
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
March 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Moscow in a Saturday video message that it's time to negotiate peace.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
At least 847 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of Russian invasion, U.N. says
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Prince William, Kate Middleton cancel Belize farm trip after protests
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Florida drawbridge operator arrested after woman falls to her death
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Mariupol residents being forcibly taken to Russia, city council reports
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Zelensky tells Moscow it's time to negotiate peace
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement