Advertisement
Top News
June 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated June 6, 2017 at 6:18 AM

On This Day: Susan B. Anthony fined for voting, refuses to pay

On June 6, 1872, feminist Susan B. Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free.

By UPI Staff
1/4
Portrait of women's suffragist Susan B. Anthony taken by renowned photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston between 1900 and 1906. On this day in 1872, Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI
Portrait of women's suffragist Susan B. Anthony taken by renowned photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston between 1900 and 1906. On this day in 1872, Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

On this date in history:

In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association -- YMCA -- was founded in London.

Advertisement

In 1872, feminist Susan B. Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened -- in Camden, N.J.

In 1944, hundreds of thousands of Allied troops began crossing the English Channel in the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. It was the largest invasion in history.

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army

In 1966, James Meredith, who in 1962 became the first African American to attend the University of Mississippi, was shot by a sniper during a civil rights "March Against Fear" walk in the South. Meredith was hospitalized and recovered from his wounds, later rejoining the long march, which he had originated.

In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. attorney general, died the day after he was struck by an assassin's bullets in California. He was 42.

Advertisement

In 1972, a coal mine explosion in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), trapped 464 miners underground. More than 425 people died.

In 1981, a train conductor braked too hard to avoid hitting a cow, causing several cars in his train to slip off the tracks in rainy weather. The cars slid off a bridge into a swollen river, drowning an estimated 600 people in India.

In 1982, thousands of Israeli forces pushed deep into Lebanon in an effort to defeat Palestinian guerrillas sheltering in the southern border region and near the capital of Beirut. Syria said its forces joined the fighting in a major escalation of the conflict.

Israeli Defense Minister Ariel Sharon displays a map of Israel and Lebanon as he appears on the CBS television show "Face the Nation" in Washington on August 29, 1982. Sharon said the Palestine Liberation Organization was very heavily damaged and he believes the new government of Lebanon will sign a peace treaty with Israel. File Photo by Mal Langsdon/UPI

In 1993, the Guatemalan legislature elected Ramiro de Leon Carpio as president to replace ousted leader Jorge Serrano.

Advertisement

In 2001, a man drove his pickup truck into a Muslim family of Pakistani heritage, killing four and injuring one in London, Ontario, Canada. The driver was charged with terroristic murder and accused of targeting the family because of their religion.

Read More

UPI Archives: Voters honor suffragette Susan B. Anthony at grave on election day UPI Archives: The 'Susan B.' coin: gone but not quite forgotten

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Top News // 1 hour ago
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, June 6, 2023
On June 6, 1872, feminist Susan B. Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine.
Death toll from flooding in Haiti climbs to 42; others still missing
World News // 2 hours ago
Death toll from flooding in Haiti climbs to 42; others still missing
June 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Haiti said the death toll from mass flooding and landslides that hit the Hispaniola island nation over the weekend has climbed to 42 with 11 people still missing.
EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
World News // 3 hours ago
EU blacklists 9 Russians involved in sentencing of Putin critic
June 6 (UPI) -- The European Union on Monday blacklisted nine Russians over their involvement in April's sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, to 25 years' imprisonment.
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas sheriff recommends criminal charges after migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard
June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas county sheriff investigating September's involuntarily transportation of 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard recommended on Monday that criminal charges be filed in the case.
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Skeletal remains found on Virginia construction site belong to child from 1800s
June 5 (UPI) -- The skeletal remains of a child, found buried last month in Virginia during the construction of a new home, date back more than 100 years, according to the medical examiner.
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Family of slain mother, shot through neighbor's closed door in Florida, urges arrest
June 5 (UPI) -- The family of a slain Florida mother of four, shot through a closed door following a dispute with her neighbor, is calling on police to arrest the suspect.
Oklahoma approves first religious public charter school in United States
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oklahoma approves first religious public charter school in United States
June 5 (UPI) -- Oklahoma approved the first religious public charter school in the country on Monday, allowing St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School to be publicly funded.
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Treasury sanctions seven for plot to destabilize Moldovan government
June 5 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned seven Russian nationals Monday, for their attempts to help destabilize the government of Moldova and "subvert democracy."
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
World News // 21 hours ago
Advocate: More needs to be done to punish China over Uyghur genocide
JEJU ISLAND, South Korea, June 5 (UPI) -- Uyghur human rights lawyer and advocate Rayhan Asat told UPI that more needs to be done to hold China accountable for the Uyghur genocide.
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
U.S. News // 4 days ago
2024 Election: Meet the candidates lining up for presidential race
The 2024 U.S. presidential race is ramping up, with Republican candidates launching campaigns for the party's nomination to take on Democrat President Joe Biden. Here's a rundown of candidates who have announced so far.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
U.S. Navy releases video of near-collision with Chinese warship in Taiwan Strait
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
2 teens killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Missouri house party
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Russia claims its forces repelled large-scale Ukrainian armored offensive
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Tisius execution set for Tuesday in Missouri, jurors plea for commuted sentence
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's supreme leader, vows second attempt to launch spy satellite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement