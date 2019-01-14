Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open in five-set thriller

Andy Murray of the United Kingdom fell in five sets in the first round of the 2019 Australian Open. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Andy Murray was very emotional following what might have been his final match on Monday at the Australian Open.

The 31-year-old said before the event that he hopes to play Wimbledon, but it depends on his hip injury and recovery time. Murray's loss on Monday came in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of the tournament in Melbourne.

He fell behind two sets to start the match, before winning sets three and four. Murray fell behind 5-1 in the final set and could not climb back against the Spaniard.

Murray shed a few tears as a tribute video played at the facility, including messages from fellow tennis stars.

"I've loved playing here over the years," Murray said. "If that was my last match, it's an amazing way to end. I gave everything I had, it wasn't good enough tonight, so congratulations to Roberto."

"Maybe I'll see you again. I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again, I would need to have to have a big operation, which there are no guarantees I will be able to come back from anyway. But I'll give it my best shot."

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic were among the top players who also advanced out of the round of 128. Caroline Wozniacki and Petra Kvitova were among the top women's players who advanced on Monday morning.

Murray said he could take the next four months off and build up in order to play Wimbledon as his final tournament. He could also have an operation -- basically replacing his hip -- which could possibly give him an opportunity to play again.

Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champ. He won his first Grand Slam in 2012 at the U.S. Open.