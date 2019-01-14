Trending Stories

Eagles' Alshon Jeffery takes blame for loss after causing interception
NFC Divisional Round: Los Angeles Rams host Dallas Cowboys
Patriots pummel Chargers, reach eighth straight AFC title game
Trump has McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King menu for Clemson football visit
Rapper Snoop Dogg shows off commentary skills with Kings

Jess Lockwood wins the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Buck Off

Andy Murray knocked out of Australian Open in five-set thriller
Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray declares for NFL Draft despite deal with A's
Defenseman Josh Gorges retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Israel to search Hungary's Danube for Holocaust victims
'DNA origami' provides measuring tool to show antibody effectiveness
 
