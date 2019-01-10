Aussie Open: Djokovic, Federer seek record seventh title

Roger Federer is looking to defend his Australian Open title. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic can't meet until the final match, as each vies for a record seventh Australian Open men's title at Melbourne Park.

The Grand Slam tournament draw came out Thursday.

On the women's side, Serena Williams returns and is actually seeking her eight title. She was on leave last season after having a baby. Williams is seeded 16th this time, and in the same bracket as top-ranked Simona Halep. They could meet in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is No. 1 on the men's side and his biggest test before a semifinal could be No. 8 Kei Nishikori.

Federer, last year's champion, is in the bottom half of the draw with second-ranked Rafael Nadal.

The Open runs from Jan. 14-28.