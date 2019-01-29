Tennis star Andy Murray has surgery, now has metal hip

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Tennis star Andy Murray underwent hip resurfacing surgery on Monday in London and says he hopes the procedure will ease his pain.

Murray, 31, posted about the surgery on social media.

"I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning ... feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain," Murray wrote in the caption. "I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo and I look like I've got a bit of a gut in photo 1."

The three-time Grand Slam champion had been dealing with hip pain for years before having an operation in January 2018. Murray lost in the first round of the Australian Open two weeks ago and said he had not decided whether he would have additional surgery.

He told reporters that the Melbourne, Australia tournament could be the final tournament of his decorated career.

"Wimbledon is where I would like to stop playing, but I am not certain I am able to do that," Murray had said. "I'm not sure I can play through the pain for another four or five months."

He went on to lose a five-set thriller to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. Murray shed tears as a tribute played on the stadium Jumbotron. At the time, he said he would take the next four months off in order to build up to play at Wimbledon. He also said he could opt for an operation, which could allow him to play longer.

The former world No. 1 has 45 career ATP titles.

"Maybe I'll see you again," Murray told the crowd in Melbourne. "I'll do everything possible to try. If I want to go again, I would need to have to have a big operation, which there are no guarantees I will be able to come back from, anyway. But I'll give it my best shot."