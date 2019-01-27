Australian Open: Novak Djokovic dominates Rafael Nadal in final

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal was no match for Novak Djokovic on Sunday in Melbourne, as the Serbian beat the Spaniard in straight sets to claim a seventh Australian Open title.
"It ranks right at the top," Djokovic told reporters. "Under the circumstances and playing against Nadal in such an important match. It's amazing. Obviously back-to-back semifinals and finals to I think make 15 unforced errors in total in tow match is pleasantly surprising to myself as well."
Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-2, 6-3. He previously won at Melbourne in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019. The Serbia also passed tennis icon Pete Sampras for third all-time in Grand Slam titles.
"The Joker" got off to a quick start, going up 3-0 in the first set and using his long frame to snipe shots all over the court with his big forehand. Nadal went up 1-0 in the second set before Djokovic rallied back. The Serbian later tied the set at 2-2, sparking a run of five consecutive set points to win the set. He finished off the set with three consecutive 119 mph aces.
Nadal again took a 1-0 lead in the third set before Djokovic fought back for a 3-1 lead. Nadal rallied to make it 4-3 before being closed out for the final two set points.
"When he's playing that way, I think I needed something else," Nadal said. "I was not able to have that extra thing tonight. It was unbelievable the way that he played, no doubt about that."
Djokovic is now 7-1 in Australian Open finals. He is 28-25 in his career against Nadal.
The French Open is the next Grand Slam, set for May 20 through June 9 at Roland-Garros in Paris.