Fabian Johnson plans to leave Borussia Monchengladbach after six seasons with the German Bundesliga squad. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

June 9 (UPI) -- U.S. soccer star Fabian Johnson is set to leave German Bundesliga squad Borussia Monchengladbach.

Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the move Tuesday. Johnson, 32, joined the club in 2014 from Hoffenheim. The midfielder and fullback has appeared in just seven games this season while limited by injuries.

Advertisement

"In Fabian Johnson's case, it was a mutual decision not to extend his contract," Eberl told the team website.

Eberl also said German midfielder Tobias Strobl plans to join FC Augsburg and the club is in negotiations with Brazilian midfielder Raffael, who has a contract about to expire.

Johnson has 15 goals and 19 assists in 140 appearances for Monchengladbach. The Munich native began his senior career with Bundesliga third-tier squad 1860 Munich II in 2004. He joined VfL Wolfsburg in 2009. Johnson, the son of a German-American mother, joined 1899 Hoffenheim in 2011.

He has two goals in 57 appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team. Johnson's last appearance for the national team was in a World Cup qualifier in 2017 against Costa Rica. He also appeared for the United States in the 2014 World Cup.

Monchengladbach lost 1-0 to SC Freiburg on Friday in Freiburg, Germany. They rank fourth in the Bundesliga standings. Monchengladbach battles Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Munich.