United States National Team star Megan Rapinoe will not be on the OL Reign roster for the NWSL's Challenge Cup.

June 5 (UPI) -- The National Women's Soccer League plans to return with a tournament later this month, but it will be without one of the league's biggest stars: Megan Rapinoe.

OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti told France's Le Progres that the United States Women's National Team star will not be on the Reign roster for the tournament. The OL Reign play their first game against Sky Blue FC June 30 at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

"It's a shame," Benstiti told Le Progres. "I understand her motivations but I'm disappointed and frustrated that she won't be with us to take part in the tournament. Megan is important for the group and we would've been able to create something really important with the club if she joined the group."

"The team and women's football are going to miss her a lot."

The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup will kick off June 27, 2020 in Herriman. Spectators are not allowed to attend.

The 25-game Olympic-style competition will be played in June and July at three stadiums in Utah and air on CBS. The tournament marks the return for all nine teams in the league, which was scheduled to start its season April 18, but was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NWSL will be the first team sports league in the United States to return from suspension. All women's players have been given a choice for if they want to participate in the tournament, with no timeline on their commitments.