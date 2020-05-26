For the first time, the ESPYS will feature three remote hosts, including Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (L). File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA standout Sue Bird will host the 2020 ESPY Awards, the network announced Tuesday.

For the first time, the show will feature three remote hosts. Wilson, Rapinoe and Bird -- who all live in the Seattle area -- will preside over the two-hour broadcast, which airs June 21 on ESPN.

"The ESPYS always have the distinct pleasure of recognizing moments of inspiration, but this year they serve the added purpose of creating a collective experience for fans and players alike who miss live sports," Rob King, ESPN senior vice president and editor at large, said in a statement.

"Part of the fun of The ESPYS is bringing together athletes from across a spectrum of sports and Sue, Megan and Russell represent a diverse lineup of teams. We're excited to see them bring their passion to hosting the show."

The event, which typically takes place in July in Los Angeles and features red-carpet strutting and about 5,000 audience members, was rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's ESPYS will include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, with several key awards including the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.