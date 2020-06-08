Kevin Harvick doubled his Cup Series standings lead to 48 points with a win in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Sunday in Atlanta. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- UFC's Amanda Nunes and NASCAR's Kevin Harvick continued their domination this weeked in the only two active sports leagues in the United States amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Nunes (20-4) overwhelmed Felicia Spencer (8-2) to retain her featherweight title in UFC 250 on Saturday in Las Vegas. The top pound-for-pound women's fighter hasn't lost since Sept. 27, 2014.

Nunes took out Spencer in five rounds by unanimous decision at UFC's Apex. The event was held without fans at the league-owned Las Vegas facility, which is much smaller than the venues that typically host UFC fights.

Nunes landed 132 of her 222 strikes against Spencer. Spencer landed just 70 of 161 strikes in the bout. Nunes also had six takedowns.

"I'm defending both belts," said Nunes, who also holds the bantamweight belt. "I'm the greatest. I'm so happy now. I don't know what's next. But I proved it already."

Nunes is widely considered the best female mixed martial arts fighter in history. She has beaten every UFC fighter who ever had a bantamweight or featherweight title.

UFC continues with UFC Fight Night Saturday in Las Vegas.

Harvick increases NASCAR Cup Series lead

NASCAR's Kevin Harvick had a narrow lead over Joey Logano in the Cup Series standings before Sunday's Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. He improved his edge over the field by 24 points when he drove his No. 4 Ford over the finish line first Sunday in Atlanta.

Harvick led a race-high 151 of 325 laps to pick up his second Cup Series victory of the season. He also won The Real Heroes 400 on May 17, the first race of NASCAR's resumed season. Drivers held a moment of silence and gave support to Black Lives Matter before the race.

Harvick had another tribute after the race when he held up three fingers out of his window in referencing Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Harvick won his first Cup Series race at the same track in 2001, three races after he replaced Earnhardt on the Richard Childress racing team. He also held three fingers out of his car window after he won that event. Earnhardt -- one of the best Cup Series drivers in history -- drove a No. 3 Chevrolet before his 2001 death at the Daytona 500.

"First [career] win came for me here at Atlanta and this is just a race track that I've taken a liking to,'' Harvick told reporters.

"You always have those memories and now you want to celebrate everything that Dale Earnhardt did for this sport. To come here and be able to do that with wins and go to victory lane is pretty special."

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin also finished in the Top-5 of Sunday's 500-mile race. Logano finished 10th.

The Cup Series continues with the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Va.

Bundesliga games tight, U.S. support continues

Dozens of soccer stars, coaches and referees from Germany's Bundesliga continued to support the United States amid unrest tied to the death of George Floyd.

Players knelt before matches and wrote support messages on their equipment. The matches after the tributes were mostly close, with four ties and three games decided by just one score.

The Bundesliga, which returned from suspension in mid-May, is the largest active sports league in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. No fans have attended the matches since the league's return.

SC Freiburg edged Borussia Monchengladbach 1-0 on Friday after a 59th minute score from Nils Peterson in the first game of matchday 30. Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich trailed early against Bayer 04 Leverkusen but responded for a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

RB Leipzig and SC Paderborn 07 played to a 1-1 draw Saturday after Paderborn's Christian Strohdiek scored a stoppage-time equalizer. Rouwen Hennings scored twice to help Fortuna Dusseldorf secure a draw against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Saturday in Dusseldorf, Germany.

FSV Mainz had the widest margin of victory of the weekend with a 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Borussia Dortmund picked up a 1-0 triumph Saturday against Hertha BSC.

VfL Wolfsburg beat Werder Bremen 1-0 in Sunday's first match. Union Berlin and FC Augsburg each picked up draws against FC Schalke 04 and FC Koln, respectively.

Bundesliga matchday 31 starts with a match between RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim at 2:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Sinsheim, Germany.

La Liga will be the second of Europe's five major soccer leagues to return when games start Thursday in Spain. England's Premier League returns June 17. Italy's Serie A has a June 20 date to return to action.