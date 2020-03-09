March 9 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team midfielder Julie Ertz had a head-ball goal off a set piece in the 87th minute for a dramatic win against Spain in the SheBelieves Cup.

Spain edged the U.S. in ball possession 60 percent to 40 percent and each squad had nine shots in the 1-0 skirmish Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.

"It was a world-class service [pass]," Ertz told reporters. "I didn't have to do much. I just had to put my head on it and hope it went in. I made good contact with it.

"I'm super excited to get the win against such an incredible team."

Ertz also earned her 100th cap (international appearance) in the victory. The U.S. played without some of their stars in the first half before bringing in Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Jessica McDonald in the second half. Press would go on to provide the game-winning assist for Ertz.

Spain committed a foul on the outside of the box to setup the decisive sequence. Press and Heath lined up about 25 yards from the goal on the left flank before Press ran up and struck the free kick with her right boot. Press bent her feed through the box, finding Ertz as she ran through a crowd of defenders. Ertz connected for a powerful header into the near-post netting to beat Spain goalie Sandra Panos.

The U.S. women battle Japan in the final game of the SheBelieves Cup at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The U.S. can win the SheBelieves Cup for a third time with a victory.