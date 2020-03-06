Christen Press has scored in five of her last six games for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Christen Press and Carli Lloyd each scored second-half goals to lead the United States Women's National Team to a shutout win against England in the SheBelieves Cup.

Press scored in the 53rd minute, and Lloyd scored in the 55th minute of the 2-0 win Thursday at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The U.S. defense dominated England's attack, while needing just three saves from keeper Alyssa Naeher to earn the shutout. The United States outshot Canada 23-8.

Press curled in a beauty for first blood. The U.S. striker received a short pass from Lloyd while about 25 yards from the England goal during that exchange. Press turned her dribble toward the goal before using her right boot to bend a shot toward the far-post. The shot curled around England goalkeeper Carly Telford as she dove to her left, giving the United States a 1-0 lead.

Lloyd doubled the lead less than three minutes later. Left winger Lindsey Horan chipped a short pass into the box to find Lloyd. Lloyd then took two taps before ripping a shot past Telford.

The United States continues its run through the SheBelieves Cup with a match against Spain at 5 p.m. EST Sunday at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. The four-team tournament also includes Japan. England is the defending champion of the tournament.