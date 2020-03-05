Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe (R) has scored six goals in his last three games. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe toyed with the Lyon defense and scored a hat trick to help his squad earn a French Cup victory.

Mbappe scored in the 13th minute, 70th minute and in stoppage time to lead PSG to the 5-1 comeback win Wednesday in Lyon, France. PSG advanced to the French Cup final, where they will have a rematch against Lyon.

"It's good to take a game like this as an example of what we have to put into things in the future," PSG star Edinson Cavani told the team website. "Reaching the final and doing it like that it good, it's deserved."

Martin Terrier drew first blood for Lyon in the 11th minute before PSG's 21-year-old striker got hot.

Defender Layvin Kurzawa deflected a corner kick toward the far post during PSG's first scoring sequence. Mbappe was at the back post to smack the deflection into the net. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

Lyon played with 10 men for the final 30 minutes after defender Fernando Marcal was shown a red card for receiving his second yellow card in the 61st minute. His handball in the box also resulted in a Neymar penalty kick goal in the 64th minute, giving PSG a 2-1 edge.

Mbappe returned to the score sheet about nine minutes later for his most-impressive goal. The PSG striker intercepted a Lyon pass about 40 yards from PSG's net before dribbling the ball toward midfield. Mbappe put a move on one defender and blazed toward the Lyon goal. Two more Lyon defenders attempted to stop Mbappe before the PSG striker put the ball on his right foot and faked a shot. He then slid the ball over to his left foot before smacking a shot past Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

Midfielder Pablo Sarabia scored an 81st minute goal to give PSG a 4-1 lead before Mbappe capped off his hat trick.

Neymar found Mbappe with a pass about six yards from the Lyon net during PSG's final goal. Lopes denied Mbappe's first attempt, but the ball went right back to Mbappe. The French soccer star used his next touch to tap in PSG's fifth score.

PSG and Lyon face off in the French Cup final at 3:05 p.m. EST April 4 in Saint-Denis, France. PSG has a game against Strasbourgh Saturday in Ligue 1 before a second-leg round of 16 Champions League matchup against Borussia Dortmund Wednesday in Paris.

"It's an extraordinary result, scoring five times and winning 5-1 after going behind," PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said. "It's really good, a solid performance. We gave everything.

"There were some times when we lacked fluidity, speed or aggression, but it was easier after the second goal, because we gained in confidence and our opponents were a man short. It's a good win, because it's difficult to play here."