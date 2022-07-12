Trending
Advertisement
NHL
July 12, 2022 / 7:16 AM

Avalanche sign Valeri Nichushkin to 8-year deal

By Alex Butler

July 12 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche signed winger Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year contract extension, the Stanley Cup champions announced.

Sources told ESPN, TSN and The Athletic on Monday that the contract is worth $49 million. The deal will keep Nichushkin under contract through the 2029-30 season.

Advertisement

"Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this off-season, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market," Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic said in a news release.

"Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck. He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup. He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to.

RELATED Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections

"He works hard off the ice as well in the gym and is a humble person and great teammate. He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup."

Advertisement

Nichushkin, 27, totaled a career-high 52 points last season, with 25 goals and 27 assists. The Russian also chipped in nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 20 Stanley Cup playoff games last postseason.

He joined the Avalanche in 2019 as a free agent. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Dallas Stars, but left that franchise for the KHL's CSKA Moscow for the next two seasons. He returned to the Stars for the 2018-19 campaign.

RELATED Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks

The 6-foot-4 forward entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. Nichushkin logged 174 points, with 71 goals and 103 assists in 405 appearances over his first seven seasons in the NHL.

RELATED Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension

Latest Headlines

Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
NHL // 4 days ago
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
July 8 (UPI) -- Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky, the MVP of the 2022 Winter Games, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Simon Nemec, Logan Cooley, Shane Wright and Cutter Gauthier were among the other Top 5 selections.
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
NHL // 4 days ago
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
July 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for three NHL Draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
NHL // 4 days ago
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL's Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, staff
July 1 (UPI) -- The San Jose Sharks fired head coach Bob Boughner and his staff after they failed to reach the playoffs for a third-consecutive season.
Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration
June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win first Cup in two decades
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to win first Cup in two decades
June 26 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche came from behind Sunday night to win the Stanley Cup, their first in two decades, downing the reigning two-time champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1 in Game 6 of the Cup F
Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final, College World Series finals and a trio of NASCAR races highlight sports events that will air this weekend. Dozens of games from Women's international soccer and MLS and MLB also will air.
Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Kadri OT winner leads Avs over Lightning for 3-1 lead
June 23 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri scored 12:02 into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a narrow win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche are one win from the NHL title.
Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews claims NHL MVP honors
June 22 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is the winner of the 2021-22 Hart Memorial Trophy, given annually to the NHL's MVP, the league announced.
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Lightning use balance to beat Avalanche in Game 3
June 21 (UPI) -- Six Tampa Bay Lightning players scored as part of a balanced attack used to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections
MLB All-Star Game 2022: Yankees earn league-best six selections
Wimbledon champ Djokovic doesn't expect to play at U.S. Open due to COVID-19 rules
Wimbledon champ Djokovic doesn't expect to play at U.S. Open due to COVID-19 rules
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
Braves trade top prospect Waters, two others for Royals draft pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement