Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule

1/5
Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche need one more win in their Stanley Cup Final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning to capture the title. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final, College World Series finals and a trio of NASCAR races highlight sports events that will air this weekend. Dozens of games from Women's international soccer and MLS and MLB also will air.
Several boxing title bouts also will take place from Friday through Sunday.
But the NHL's frozen floor finale will be the main event of the weekend. The Colorado Avalanche lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.
The series will continue Friday in Denver, with the home team needing just one win to clinch the title and end the Lightning's hopes of a three-peat.
Stanley Cup Final
The Avalanche will host the two-time defending champion Lightning in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Ball Arena. A Lightning win would force a Game 6 on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday in Denver. ABC will air all Stanley Cup Final contests. Hockey fans also can stream the games on ESPN+.
The Avalanche, the top seed in the Western Conference, won the first two games of the series in Denver. The Lightning won Game 3, but lost Game 4 in overtime.
Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen's eight points are the most among all players. Rantanen totaled eight assists through four games. Fellow Avalanche wingers Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog lead the series with two goals apiece.
Center Anthony Cirelli and left wing Ondrej Palat lead the Lighting with two goals apiece. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 90% of Lightning shot attempts through four games. He totaled 90 saves. Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy totaled 128 stops and saved 88.9% of the Avalanche shots.
College World Series
College baseball's national champion could be determined at the 2022 College World Series finals this weekend in Omaha. The Oklahoma advanced to the best-of-three title series with a win over Texas A&M on Wednesday at the tournament site.
The Sooners will face Ole Miss or Arkansas in Game 1 of the finals at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Both games will air on ESPN.
Game 3, if necessary, will air at 7 p.m. Monday on the same network.
NASCAR
Three NASCAR races will air this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 will start the action at 8 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.
The Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 will air at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on USA Network.
The Cup Series Ally 400, the main event of the weekend, will start at 5 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are among the favorites to win the 300-lap event.
Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman are among the other expected contenders.
Daniel Suarez won last weekend at Sonoma Raceway and claimed victories in two of the past five events. Logano won two of the last seven events. Elliott, Chastain, Busch, Blaney and Logano are the Top 5 drivers in the Cup Series standings. Busch owns a series-best 11 Top 10 finishes through 16 starts.
Chastain leads the Cup Series with seven Top 5 finishes. He is also tied with Logano, Hamlin and Byron with a series-best two wins this season.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Golf
Travelers Championship: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Soccer
MLS: Orlando at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Lightning at Avalanche at 8 p.m. on ABC
MLB
Cubs at Cardinals at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+
Tigers at Diamondbacks at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+
NASCAR
Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
Golf
Travelers Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS
Soccer
MLS: Kansas City at Seattle at 3 p.m. on ABC
MLS: Nashville at DC United at 5 p.m. on ESPN
MLS: Charlotte at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Atlanta at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Women's international friendly: Colombia vs. USWNT on FS1
MLS: Chicago at Houston at 8 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter
MLS: Minnesota at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Dallas at Austin at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Columbus at Real Salt Lake at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose at 10 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter
MLS: Colorado at Portland at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NASCAR
Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network
MLB
Nationals at Rangers at 4 p.m. on FS1
Dodgers at Braves at 7 p.m. on Fox
Rockies at Twins at 7 p.m. on Fox
College baseball
College World Series Game 1: TBD vs. Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Boxing
Main card starts at 8 p.m. on DAZN
Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr.
Marc Castro vs. Omar Castillo
Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra
Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios
Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo
Jesse Rodriguez Franco vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Sunday
Golf
Travelers Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS
MLB
Mets at Marlins at noon on Peacock
Mariners at Angels at 4 p.m. on FS1
Dodgers at Braves at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Soccer
MLS: New York Red Bulls at LAFC at 3 p.m. on ABC
MLS: NYCFC at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. on FS1
MLS: New England at Vancouver at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
College baseball
College World Series Game 2: TBD vs. Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on ESPN
NASCAR
Cup Series Ally 400 at 5 p.m. on NBC
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (If necessary): Avalanche at Lightning at 8 p.m. on ABC