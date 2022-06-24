Stanley Cup Final, College World Series, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule

1/5

Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche need one more win in their Stanley Cup Final series with the Tampa Bay Lightning to capture the title. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 24 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final, College World Series finals and a trio of NASCAR races highlight sports events that will air this weekend. Dozens of games from Women's international soccer and MLS and MLB also will air. Several boxing title bouts also will take place from Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

But the NHL's frozen floor finale will be the main event of the weekend. The Colorado Avalanche lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final.

The series will continue Friday in Denver, with the home team needing just one win to clinch the title and end the Lightning's hopes of a three-peat.

Stanley Cup Final

The Avalanche will host the two-time defending champion Lightning in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Friday at Ball Arena. A Lightning win would force a Game 6 on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Game 7, if necessary, would be Tuesday in Denver. ABC will air all Stanley Cup Final contests. Hockey fans also can stream the games on ESPN+.

The Avalanche, the top seed in the Western Conference, won the first two games of the series in Denver. The Lightning won Game 3, but lost Game 4 in overtime.

Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen's eight points are the most among all players. Rantanen totaled eight assists through four games. Fellow Avalanche wingers Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog lead the series with two goals apiece.

Center Anthony Cirelli and left wing Ondrej Palat lead the Lighting with two goals apiece. Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper saved 90% of Lightning shot attempts through four games. He totaled 90 saves. Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy totaled 128 stops and saved 88.9% of the Avalanche shots.

College World Series

College baseball's national champion could be determined at the 2022 College World Series finals this weekend in Omaha. The Oklahoma advanced to the best-of-three title series with a win over Texas A&M on Wednesday at the tournament site.

The Sooners will face Ole Miss or Arkansas in Game 1 of the finals at 7 p.m. EDT Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. Game 2 will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. Both games will air on ESPN.

Game 3, if necessary, will air at 7 p.m. Monday on the same network.

NASCAR

Three NASCAR races will air this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn. The Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 will start the action at 8 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.

The Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 will air at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on USA Network.

The Cup Series Ally 400, the main event of the weekend, will start at 5 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are among the favorites to win the 300-lap event.

Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman are among the other expected contenders.

Daniel Suarez won last weekend at Sonoma Raceway and claimed victories in two of the past five events. Logano won two of the last seven events. Elliott, Chastain, Busch, Blaney and Logano are the Top 5 drivers in the Cup Series standings. Busch owns a series-best 11 Top 10 finishes through 16 starts.

Chastain leads the Cup Series with seven Top 5 finishes. He is also tied with Logano, Hamlin and Byron with a series-best two wins this season.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

Travelers Championship: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

MLS: Orlando at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 5: Lightning at Avalanche at 8 p.m. on ABC

MLB

Cubs at Cardinals at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Tigers at Diamondbacks at 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV+

NASCAR

Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Golf

Travelers Championship: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

Soccer

MLS: Kansas City at Seattle at 3 p.m. on ABC

MLS: Nashville at DC United at 5 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Charlotte at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Atlanta at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Women's international friendly: Colombia vs. USWNT on FS1

MLS: Chicago at Houston at 8 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Minnesota at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Austin at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Real Salt Lake at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at San Jose at 10 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Colorado at Portland at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at 3:30 p.m. on USA Network

MLB

Nationals at Rangers at 4 p.m. on FS1

Dodgers at Braves at 7 p.m. on Fox

Rockies at Twins at 7 p.m. on Fox

College baseball

College World Series Game 1: TBD vs. Oklahoma at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Boxing

Main card starts at 8 p.m. on DAZN

Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr.

Marc Castro vs. Omar Castillo

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo

Jesse Rodriguez Franco vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Sunday

Golf

Travelers Championship: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

MLB

Mets at Marlins at noon on Peacock

Mariners at Angels at 4 p.m. on FS1

Dodgers at Braves at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Soccer

MLS: New York Red Bulls at LAFC at 3 p.m. on ABC

MLS: NYCFC at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. on FS1

MLS: New England at Vancouver at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

College baseball

College World Series Game 2: TBD vs. Oklahoma at 3 p.m. on ESPN

NASCAR

Cup Series Ally 400 at 5 p.m. on NBC

NHL

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 (If necessary): Avalanche at Lightning at 8 p.m. on ABC

