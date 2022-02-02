Trending
Feb. 2, 2022 / 10:40 PM

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin out of All-Star Game after testing positive for COVID-19

By Connor Grott
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin out of All-Star Game after testing positive for COVID-19
Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin, shown during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, had been voted in as captain of the Metropolitan Division squad for Saturday's All-Star Game. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals star winger Alex Ovechkin won't participate in this weekend's NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Ovechkin also was ruled out of the Capitals' game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night after entering the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin had been voted in as captain of the Metropolitan Division squad for Saturday's All-Star Game at T-Mobile Arena. In addition, he was expected to take part in the hardest shot competition during Friday night's NHL All-Star Skills event.

"I'm sure he's extremely disappointed," Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters Wednesday. "He's disappointed, first and foremost, that he's not in the game tonight, and that he's not playing. I've never seen a guy that does everything possible to get into a game and hates coming out of games and hates not being able to contribute and help his team win.

RELATED NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted

"For that, first and foremost, he's probably upset. The All-Star Game, it's a nice nod, but he's certainly one of those big figures that goes to the All-Star Game. It was well-deserved this year -- the nod -- and I'm sure that he's upset with that, too."

Ovechkin will be replaced on the Metropolitan Division team by his teammate, forward Tom Wilson, who will be making his first All-Star appearance. Wilson has compiled 13 goals and 18 assists this season.

Ovechkin, a 12-time All-Star selection, has recorded 29 goals and 29 assists over 46 games this season and is considered a contender for the NHL's MVP honor.

RELATED Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has facial fracture, concussion after scary hit

RELATED Evander Kane joins Oilers after NHL finishes probe into potential COVID-19 violations

