Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 21, 2022 / 10:41 PM

AHL's Krystof Hrabik gets 30-game ban for making racist gesture at another player

By Connor Grott

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The American Hockey League on Friday gave San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik a 30-game suspension for directing a racist gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners player Boko Imama during a Jan. 12 game.

ESPN reported that Hrabik imitated the movements of a monkey as part of a taunt that targeted Imama, who is Black. The Roadrunners' bench noticed the taunt, and Tucson's Travis Barron confronted Hrabik on the ice while Imama was restrained by an official during a stoppage in play.

Advertisement

The AHL was made aware of the incident Jan. 13 and opened an investigation, during which Hrabik was barred from all team activities.

Hrabik's 30-game ban includes the three games that he missed during the investigation.

RELATED Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing

"The AHL stands with Boko Imama," AHL President and CEO Scott Howson said in a statement. "It is unfair that any player should be subjected to comments or gestures based on their race; they should be judged only on their ability to perform as a player on the ice, as a teammate in the locker room and as a member of their community."

RELATED NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break

The 22-year-old Hrabik will have a chance to take part in education and training on racism and inclusion. He will be eligible to apply to the AHL for reinstatement after missing 21 games, and a decision on that appeal will be based on "an evaluation of his progress in the necessary education and training" with the NHL's Player Inclusion Committee.

The Barracuda and their NHL parent club, the San Jose Sharks, apologized to Imama and the hockey community in a joint statement issued Friday.

"While we support the ability for individuals to atone and learn from disrespectful incidents in this context, these actions are in direct opposition to the Barracuda and Sharks organizations' values," the statement said.

RELATED NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted

This is the second time that an AHL player has been suspended for a racial taunt aimed at Imama. In January 2020, Bakersfield Condors defenseman Brandon Manning was banned five games for using a racial slur at Imama.

The Tampa Bay Lightning drafted the 25-year-old Imama with the 180th overall pick in the 2015 draft. The winger spent four years within the Los Angeles Kings' organization before joining the Arizona Coyotes' AHL affiliate, the Roadrunners, last summer.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
NHL // 1 day ago
Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov suspended 2 games for kneeing
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov was suspended two games for illegally kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers.
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
NHL // 3 days ago
NHL to stop COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic players, staff after All-Star break
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The NHL plans to stop testing asymptomatic players and staff members for COVID-19 after the All-Star break in early February.
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL unveils rosters for 2022 All-Star Game; Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand omitted
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its rosters for the 2022 All-Star Game in Las Vegas, with Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl headlining the list of participants.
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
NHL // 1 week ago
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz put in COVID-19 protocol
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday.
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
NHL // 1 week ago
Red Wings hire NHL legend Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Detroit Red Wings hired Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom as their vice president of hockey operations Tuesday, the team announced.
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
NHL // 1 week ago
Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness fined $25K for stick-swinging tirade
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The NHL fined Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness $25,000 for his stick-swinging tirade after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues.
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
NHL // 1 week ago
Canucks, Senators postponed again due to COVID-19 attendance restrictions
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators both experienced another postponement Friday when the NHL announced that Saturday's matchup between the teams was pushed back due to ongoing COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Detroit Red Wings-Anaheim Ducks game moved to Sunday due to COVID-19
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Thursday night's matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks has been postponed to Sunday because of COVID-19 issues impacting the Ducks.
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid likely out after positive COVID-19 test
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers star center Connor McDavid, who leads the NHL in points this season, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL postpones Ottawa Senators-Seattle Kraken game due to COVID-19
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed Thursday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Seattle Kraken because of COVID-19 issues with the Senators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Naomi Osaka 'proud' after Australian Open loss, excited for American foe
Australian Open tennis: American Anisimova drops Osaka; Barty advances
Australian Open tennis: American Anisimova drops Osaka; Barty advances
ESPN to cover Beijing Olympics remotely, won't send reporters due to COVID-19
ESPN to cover Beijing Olympics remotely, won't send reporters due to COVID-19
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
NFL fines Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25K for comments on referees
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
NFL divisional playoffs, Australian Open, UFC title fights pack weekend sports schedule
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement