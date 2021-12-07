Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira stretchered off ice after hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left the ice on a stretcher after taking a violent hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks said in a statement that Khaira suffered an "upper-body blow" and was transported to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.

The incident occurred at the 6:10 mark in the second period. Khaira's head was down as he gathered the puck in his own zone, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira's chin.

Khaira was knocked unconscious, with his head bouncing hard off the ice. There wasn't any sign of movement as Blackhawks and Rangers players scuffled near the center of the rink.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel attended to Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. Multiple teammates and Rangers players tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken to the locker room.

No penalty was assessed on the play. Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba about two minutes later.

The 27-year-old Khaira has recorded two goals and zero assists over 17 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.