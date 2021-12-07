Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:10 PM

Blackhawks' Jujhar Khaira stretchered off ice after hit by Rangers' Jacob Trouba

By Connor Grott

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira left the ice on a stretcher after taking a violent hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Tuesday night.

The Blackhawks said in a statement that Khaira suffered an "upper-body blow" and was transported to Northwestern Hospital for further testing.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the 6:10 mark in the second period. Khaira's head was down as he gathered the puck in his own zone, and Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira's chin.

Khaira was knocked unconscious, with his head bouncing hard off the ice. There wasn't any sign of movement as Blackhawks and Rangers players scuffled near the center of the rink.

A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel attended to Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. Multiple teammates and Rangers players tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken to the locker room.

No penalty was assessed on the play. Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba about two minutes later.

The 27-year-old Khaira has recorded two goals and zero assists over 17 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.

Advertisement

Read More

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program

Latest Headlines

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
NHL // 1 day ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Alain Vigneault amid losing streak
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Mired in a multigame losing streak, the Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday.
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension
NHL // 1 week ago
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes signs 8-year, $64M contract extension
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Devils rewarded rising star Jack Hughes with an eight-year, $64 million contract extension Tuesday.
New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19
NHL // 1 week ago
New York Islanders postpone games after players test positive for COVID-19
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An outbreak of COVID-19 on the New York Islanders has caused the hockey team to postpone its games through at least Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced Saturday.
COVID-19 outbreak postpones Ottawa Senators' next 3 games
NHL // 3 weeks ago
COVID-19 outbreak postpones Ottawa Senators' next 3 games
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The NHL on Monday postponed the Ottawa Senators' next three games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team, marking the first games this season that league officials have had to postpone because of the coronavirus.
Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigns, will enter alcohol abuse program
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Anaheim Ducks executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray has resigned from his role with the franchise and will enroll in an alcohol abuse program, it was announced.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel to miss 2 weeks with shoulder injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel will be out nearly two weeks because of a left shoulder injury, the team announced.
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out 3 weeks with lower-body injury
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss about three weeks after the star center suffered a lower-body injury during a game over the weekend.
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Ducks GM Bob Murray on leave amid 'investigation related to professional conduct'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave Tuesday, pending an "ongoing investigation related to professional conduct."
Canadiens' Carey Price to rejoin team after entering player assistance program
NHL // 1 month ago
Canadiens' Carey Price to rejoin team after entering player assistance program
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is preparing to return to the team after a brief stint in the NHL's player assistance program.
Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games for illegal check
NHL // 1 month ago
Tampa Bay Lightning's Mikhail Sergachev suspended 2 games for illegal check
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev received a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

College football: Oregon loses top recruits amid Mario Cristobal's exit
College football: Oregon loses top recruits amid Mario Cristobal's exit
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
College basketball: UConn's Paige Bueckers injures knee
UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with broken leg bone
UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with broken leg bone
Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds
Fantasy football: Foreman, Gage, Osborn among best Week 14 adds
Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
Patriots rely on running game, weather to beat Bills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement