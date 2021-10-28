Trending
NHL
Oct. 28, 2021 / 11:57 PM

Minnesota Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Rem Pitlick enter NHL's COVID-19 protocol

By Connor Grott

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced.

The Wild abruptly called off Wednesday's practice while they figured out how to handle the situation. Minnesota already had three assistant coaches in the league's coronavirus protocol.

Wild general manager Bill Guerin said before the start of the 2021-22 season that the team was 100% vaccinated.

Zuccarello, who is the Wild's leading scorer, has notched seven points -- including three goals -- through six games this season. Pitlick recorded an assist during his debut with the Wild on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks.

In corresponding roster moves, the Wild recalled forwards Connor Dewar and Kyle Rau and defenseman Jon Lizotte from their American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

Entering Thursday night's game, the Wild (5-1) sat in a tie for first in the Central Division with 10 points. The division-leading St. Louis Blues (5-1) also have 10 points this season.

The Wild will remain on the road after Thursday's contest at Seattle. Minnesota is scheduled to play the Avalanche in Colorado on Saturday night.

