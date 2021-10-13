Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Oct. 13, 2021 / 9:42 PM

Nashville Predators sign D Mattias Ekholm to 4-year, $25M extension

By
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), shown March 18, 2016, has played all eight of his NHL seasons with the Predators. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI
Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14), shown March 18, 2016, has played all eight of his NHL seasons with the Predators. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Nashville Predators have signed star defenseman Mattias Ekholm to a four-year, $25 million contract extension that will keep him with the organization through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators announced Ekholm's long-term deal Wednesday at a news conference.

Advertisement

"We're super excited to stay here, and it was a no-brainer for us," said Ekholm, who was seated close to his family during the news conference at Bridgestone Arena. "We wanted to stay for 20 years, but we'll start with the four and we'll see what David can do in the future."

Predators general manager David Poile said Ekholm was a "foundational player" for the franchise and the club couldn't be happier to reach an agreement with him before the team's season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.

RELATED Penguins-Lightning, Kraken-Golden Knights open NHL season

"We have a group of young, right-shot defensemen that includes Alexandre Carrier, Philippe Myers, Dante Fabbro and Matt Benning who all have the opportunity to learn from and play with Mattias on the side opposite him, and we're excited about the stability that will provide us on the blue line," Poile said.

Ekholm's extension starts in the 2022-23 campaign and has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

RELATED Penguins' Sidney Crosby to miss opener, vies to return in a 'week or two'

The 31-year-old Ekholm, a fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft, made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season. He has played all eight of his professional seasons with the Predators, recording at least 20 points in each of the last six campaigns.

Ekholm has appeared in 71 playoff games, tied for third most among skaters in Predators history. His plus-14 rating in the postseason is a franchise-best mark.

RELATED Promising Los Angeles Kings rookie Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with ankle injury

Latest Headlines

Penguins' Sidney Crosby to miss opener, vies to return in a 'week or two'
NHL // 1 day ago
Penguins' Sidney Crosby to miss opener, vies to return in a 'week or two'
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Sidney Crosby, who underwent wrist surgery in September, will not play in the Pittsburgh Penguins first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday in Tampa, Fla., the eight-time All-Star said.
Promising Los Angeles Kings rookie Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with ankle injury
NHL // 1 week ago
Promising Los Angeles Kings rookie Quinton Byfield out indefinitely with ankle injury
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Kings rookie forward Quinton Byfield, a highly touted prospect already being mentioned as a candidate to win the Calder Trophy, is out indefinitely due to an ankle injury.
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price likely to miss start of season
NHL // 1 week ago
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price likely to miss start of season
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price likely won't be available for next week's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin to miss at least first two months of season
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin to miss at least first two months of season
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins veteran center Evgeni Malkin will miss at least the first two months of the 2021-22 season as he continues to recover from off-season knee surgery, the team announced.
NHL investigation finds no evidence Sharks' Evander Kane gambled on games
NHL // 3 weeks ago
NHL investigation finds no evidence Sharks' Evander Kane gambled on games
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The NHL completed its investigation of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane and found no evidence that he gambled on games or attempted to throw games.
Travis Zajac signs 1-day contract, retires with New Jersey Devils
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Travis Zajac signs 1-day contract, retires with New Jersey Devils
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Veteran center Travis Zajac signed a one-day contract Monday to retire with the New Jersey Devils.
NHL's Florida Panthers offer NIL deals to all female student-athletes at FAU
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL's Florida Panthers offer NIL deals to all female student-athletes at FAU
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers offered endorsement deals to every female student-athlete at nearby Florida Atlantic University, the NHL team announced.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby to miss start of season after wrist surgery
NHL // 1 month ago
Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby to miss start of season after wrist surgery
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks after having surgery on his left wrist, the team announced.
Ex-NHL player, Boston College star Jimmy Hayes dies at 31
NHL // 1 month ago
Ex-NHL player, Boston College star Jimmy Hayes dies at 31
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College before playing seven seasons at the professional level, died Monday. He was 31.
Ex-New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announces retirement
NHL // 1 month ago
Ex-New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announces retirement
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Less than nine months after undergoing open-heart surgery, former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement from the NHL following a legendary 15-year career.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MLB playoffs: Betts, Dodgers tie series, force NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants
MLB playoffs: Betts, Dodgers tie series, force NLDS Game 5 vs. Giants
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Fantasy football: Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill top Week 6 wide receiver rankings
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
Ekeler, Elliott lead Week 6 fantasy football running back rankings
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Fantasy football: Mahomes, Hurts lead Week 6 quarterback rankings
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
Lakers debut James-Davis-Westbrook Big 3, see 'endless possibilities'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/