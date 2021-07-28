Trending
NHL
July 28, 2021 / 10:28 PM

Seattle Kraken sign ex-Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer

Former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, shown Dec. 14, 2018, opted to sign with the Seattle Kraken after failing to reach an agreement with the Avs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Former Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, shown Dec. 14, 2018, opted to sign with the Seattle Kraken after failing to reach an agreement with the Avs. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken signed former Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer to a multiyear contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Grubauer, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist this past season, inked a six-year, $35.4 million pact with the Kraken, according to the club. The contract has an average annual value of $5.9 million.

The deal comes after Grubauer and the Avs were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract this week. Those contract discussions carried into Wednesday, according to ESPN, but Grubauer eventually opted to sign with Seattle.

Grubauer led the NHL in shutouts with seven last season. He also ranked second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) and eighth in save percentage (.923).

RELATED 2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick

Before being traded to the Avalanche in June 2018, Grubauer was a reserve player for the Washington Capitals over six seasons.

The 29-year-old Grubauer has a 109-61 record with a 2.34 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 214 career games between the Capitals and Avalanche.

Also Wednesday, the Kraken signed former St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz to a five-year, $27.5 million deal. Seattle also reached an agreement with former Florida Panthers forward Alex Wennberg on a three-year deal that has an average annual value of $4.5 million.

RELATED Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano

Schwartz, 29, notched 154 goals and 231 assists in 560 games for the Blues. He played a prominent role in the Blues' run to the Stanley Cup title in 2019, recording 12 goals and eight assists over 26 games that postseason.

"Jaden plays a responsible two-way game and knows how to put the puck in the net," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He brings veteran leadership to our group.

"His knowledge of the game and what it takes to win hockey's ultimate prize will be valuable as we continue to shape our inaugural roster. We're looking forward to adding his guidance to our team."

RELATED Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected

Wennberg had a career-best 17 goals last season for the Panthers. He added 12 assists in his lone year in Florida.

Latest Headlines

2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
NHL // 4 days ago
2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick
July 23 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
NHL // 1 week ago
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
NHL // 1 week ago
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
July 19 (UPI) -- Luke Prokop became the first active player on an NHL contract to come out as gay Monday. The Nashville Predators prospect made the announcement on social media.
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
NHL // 1 week ago
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
July 18 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its teams' protected lists Sunday ahead of the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, with Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko both left exposed.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
July 13 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators star goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 15 seasons in the league.
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
July 13 (UPI) -- The Stanley Cup is headed to Montreal -- for repairs -- after it was damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration, a team spokesman said.
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
July 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks traded star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
July 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena to win their second straight championship.
Canadiens stave off elimination, beat Lightning in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Canadiens stave off elimination, beat Lightning in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
July 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens avoided being swept in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Monday night's Game 4 at Bell Centre in Quebec.
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies in July 4 fireworks accident
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies in July 4 fireworks accident
July 5 (UPI) -- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police in Novi, Mich., said Monday. He was 24.
