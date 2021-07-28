Seattle Kraken sign ex-Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer

July 28 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken signed former Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer to a multiyear contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Grubauer, who was a Vezina Trophy finalist this past season, inked a six-year, $35.4 million pact with the Kraken, according to the club. The contract has an average annual value of $5.9 million.

The deal comes after Grubauer and the Avs were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract this week. Those contract discussions carried into Wednesday, according to ESPN, but Grubauer eventually opted to sign with Seattle.

Grubauer led the NHL in shutouts with seven last season. He also ranked second in wins (30) and goals-against average (1.95) and eighth in save percentage (.923).

Before being traded to the Avalanche in June 2018, Grubauer was a reserve player for the Washington Capitals over six seasons.

The 29-year-old Grubauer has a 109-61 record with a 2.34 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in 214 career games between the Capitals and Avalanche.

Also Wednesday, the Kraken signed former St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz to a five-year, $27.5 million deal. Seattle also reached an agreement with former Florida Panthers forward Alex Wennberg on a three-year deal that has an average annual value of $4.5 million.





Schwartz, 29, notched 154 goals and 231 assists in 560 games for the Blues. He played a prominent role in the Blues' run to the Stanley Cup title in 2019, recording 12 goals and eight assists over 26 games that postseason.

"Jaden plays a responsible two-way game and knows how to put the puck in the net," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "He brings veteran leadership to our group.

"His knowledge of the game and what it takes to win hockey's ultimate prize will be valuable as we continue to shape our inaugural roster. We're looking forward to adding his guidance to our team."

Wennberg had a career-best 17 goals last season for the Panthers. He added 12 assists in his lone year in Florida.