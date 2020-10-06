Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers picked left wing Alexis Lafreniere with the No. 1 overall pick in the virtual 2020 NHL Draft on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Lafreniere was the consensus top prospect in this year's draft class after his remarkable season with the QMJHL's Rimouski Oceanic and Team Canada at the World Junior Championship. He led the QMJHL in scoring with 112 points in only 52 games to earn league MVP honors for the second consecutive season.

Advertisement

Lafreniere also was named the Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year for the second straight season, joining Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby as the only players to win that award twice.

The Rangers held the top-overall selection for only the second time in the franchise's 94-year history after winning August's draft lottery. The team had never previously selected with the No. 1 pick in the entry draft era, which began in 1979.

With the first pick in the 2020 NHL Draft the New York Rangers are proud to select from Rimouski Oceanic Alexis. Lafrenière. pic.twitter.com/MlykPSmGTU— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 6, 2020

The Los Angeles Kings selected center Quinton Byfield of the Ontario Hockey League at No. 2. With the third-overall selection, the Ottawa Senators chose forward Tim Stutzle of Germany.

The Detroit Red Wings grabbed winger Lucas Raymond with the fourth-overall pick. The Senators picked again at No. 5 and chose defenseman Jake Sanderson.