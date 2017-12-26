Home / Sports News / NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets F Cam Atkinson reportedly breaks foot

By The Sports Xchange  |  Dec. 26, 2017 at 12:19 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a fractured right foot, reported Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Monday night.

Atkinson will have surgery Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the report. He was injured when he was struck by a slap shot from Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday in a shootout win over Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old is coming off a career year last season when he scored 35 goals and 27 assists. He hasn't replicated that success this season, scoring just six goals and seven assists in 32 games.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Serena Williams to return to court in Abu Dhabi this week Serena Williams to return to court in Abu Dhabi this week
Earl Thomas tells Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas Cowboys Earl Thomas tells Jason Garrett to bring him to Dallas Cowboys
Fantasy Football: Week 16 tight end rankings Fantasy Football: Week 16 tight end rankings
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott throws Dez Bryant under the bus for interception
Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders Philadelphia Eagles clinch home field with win over Oakland Raiders
Loading...