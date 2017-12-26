Columbus Blue Jackets F Cam Atkinson reportedly breaks foot

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks with a fractured right foot, reported Aaron Portzline of The Athletic on Monday night.

Atkinson will have surgery Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the report. He was injured when he was struck by a slap shot from Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones on Saturday in a shootout win over Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old is coming off a career year last season when he scored 35 goals and 27 assists. He hasn't replicated that success this season, scoring just six goals and seven assists in 32 games.