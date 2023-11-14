Fantasy football rankings: Moore, Reed among 5 must-start WRs in Week 11

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (R) scored in two of his last four games. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp lead my Top 50 Week 11 wide receiver rankings, which are listed below. Keenan Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans and Moore round out my Top 10.

All of my must-start options rank inside the Top 28 in my rankings, meaning they should all be started in leagues that include at least 14 teams.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints either should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

D.J. Moore

Moore scored five touchdowns through his first five games this season, but hasn't found the end zone since Week 5. Quarterback Justin Fields' injury hiatus was most likely the biggest reason for his recent dip in production.

Fields could return in Week 11, when the Bears face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and third-most receiving touchdowns per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks.

They also just surrendered 175 yards and two scores on 11 catches to Keenan Allen in Week 10. The Lions allowed a combined 250 yards and four scores on 19 catches to Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers in that meeting.

I don't expect either team to play great defense in this matchup, with all top Bears and Lions pass-catchers providing fantasy football production for their stock owners.

Look for Moore to eclipse 100 yards and to score at least once, if Fields plays. He is my No. 10 option.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin is a borderline WR1 for me this week as his Washington Commanders host the New York Giants. The Commanders lead the NFL in passing attempts and have allowed the fourth-most yards in the league, a combination that typically leads to fantasy football relevance for pass catchers.

McLaurin, my No. 12 play, reached the end zone just twice through his first 10 games this season, but is averaging nine targets per game over his last seven appearances. He totaled 38 catches for 475 yards over that span.

The Giants allowed the third-most fantasy points and sixth-most receiving yards to wide receivers so far this season. They surrendered a total of 394 yards and three scores on 22 catches in Week 10 to Dallas Cowboys wide receivers, including 173 and 151, respectively, to Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb.

Look for McLaurin to see a ton of targets in this matchup. He is a near lock for at least eight catches and should reach 100 yards for the first time this season.

Courtland Sutton

Sutton is too hot to stay out of fantasy football lineups. The Denver Broncos wide receiver scored a touchdown in seven of his nine appearances this season, including in each of his last four games.

He tied his season-high with 11 targets and eight catches in Week 10 and should again get plenty of work Sunday, when the Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson logged six games with multiple touchdown passes so far this season and should accomplish that feat again against the Vikings, who just surrendered two touchdown tosses to Jameis Winston. Both of those scores went to New Orleans Saints wide receivers.

Sutton is my No. 15 play and can be plugged in as a WR2 in all leagues.

Christian Kirk

At the start of this season, many believed that Calvin Ridley would be the Jacksonville Jaguars' top pass catcher, but Kirk has been the most reliable target. Kirk leads Jaguars wide receivers with 49 catches for a team-high 624 yards and three scores so far this season.

He logged 11 targets for six catches and 104 yards in Week 10. Kirk also logged at least 45 receiving yards in each of his last eight games. He scored three times during that stretch. This week, the Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the third-most catches and seventh-most fantasy points and receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also surrendered a touchdown to a wide receiver in four consecutive games, including 143 yards and a score to Mike Evans in Week 10.

Look for the Jaguars and Titans to attempt a lot of passes in this AFC South matchup, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence using Kirk as his top target. I expect Kirk, my No. 17 play, to log at least 75 yards.

Jayden Reed

Reed is a little bit more of a risky play than the aforementioned options, but he can be used as a WR2 or WR3 if you need a streaming option in Week 11.

The Green Bay Packers pass catcher scored twice over his last four games. He also logged a season-high 84 yards in Week 10. This week, the Packers will host the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the third-most receiving yards and fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Reed probably needs to score a touchdown to warrant a start, but he should get several chances against this defense, which just surrendered 156 yards and a score on eight catches to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Look for Packers quarterback Jordan Love to throw several touchdown passes in this game, with Reed being targeted during red zone opportunities.

He is my No. 24 play.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at KC

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at GB

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

8. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

10. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears at DET

11. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

13. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

14. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

15. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. MIN

16. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

17. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

18. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF

19. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

20. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings at DEN

21. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. ARI

22. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at JAX

23. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

24. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

25. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI

26. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

27. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

28. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers vs. DAL

29. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. MIN

30. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

31. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

32. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

33. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

34. Noah Brown, Houston Texans vs. ARI

35. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

36. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at KC

37. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

38. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

39. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

40. Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers at GB

41. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

42. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

43. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

44. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

45. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

46. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

47. Trenton Irwin, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

48. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants at WAS

49. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

50. Eliljah Moore, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

