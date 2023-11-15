Pacheco, Edwards among fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 11

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco faces a tough Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Isiah Pacheco and Gus Edwards are among my four fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 11. If you need more options for your roster, check out my top add/drops article. My Week 11 rankings for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends will also be available and updated throughout the week. Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey, Jahmyr Gibbs, Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs lead my Top 30 rankings, which are listed below. Aaron Jones, Travis Etienne, Breece Hall, James Conner and Derrick Henry round out my Top 10 plays.

All of my running backs to avoid rank outside the Top 12 of my rankings. You should only bench my players to avoid if you don't roster a higher-ranked option.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints should either should be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

D'Andre Swift

Swift was among the elite fantasy football running backs earlier this season, but is outside the Top 25 in terms of points per game over the last four weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles running back hasn't eclipsed 70 rushing yards since Week 3. He scored just twice since Week 4.

This week the Eagles will travel for a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl. The Chiefs tied for allowing the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns per game so far this season. They also did not allow more than 85 rushing yards or 100 yards from scrimmage to any running back through the first 10 weeks of the season.

I expect the Eagles to again use quarterback Jalen Hurts as their top goa-line runner and mix in other running backs with Swift, while attempting a lot of passes. Swift, my No. 17 option, can be used as a low end RB2, but likely needs a touchdown to provide great value for your fantasy team.

Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco, my No. 24 play, will be on the other end of the Chiefs-Eagles matchup. The Chiefs running back eclipsed 70 rushing yards just once so far this season and hasn't been very productive as a receiver as of late.

This week, he'll face the best rushing defense in the NFL. The Eagles did not allow more than 59 rushing yards to a running back through the first 10 weeks of the season. I don't expect Pacheco to be very successful against this strong unit. He should only be used as a low-end RB2.

Rachaad White

White was one of the best running backs in fantasy football over the last four weeks, but could struggle in Week 11 when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buccaneers running back averaged more than 100 yards from scrimmage over his last four games. He also scored three times during that span.

He should find it tougher to provide that type of production against the 49ers, who allowed the third-fewest rushing yards and eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through 10 weeks. I also expect the 49ers to jump out to a large lead in this matchup, limiting White's workload.

He is my No. 25 play and should only be counted on for low-end RB2/flex production.

Gus Edwards

Edwards is my No. 30 option his week as he heads into a divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Baltimore Ravens running back is hard to bench, after scoring seven times on the ground over his last four games, but hasn't been as explosive as he was in previous years.

I also expect the Ravens to mix in Justice Hill and emerging rookie Keaton Mitchell in this matchup. Edwards dependency on scoring for fantasy football relevance, paired with the rise of the much more electric Mitchell could lead to a disappointing showing for the veteran.

The Bengals surrendered 150 rushing yards to Devin Singletary last week, but I expect them to earn a lead early on in this matchup, leading the Ravens away from the run. The Bengals also should use that momentum to win the time of possession battle, which could limit Edwards' touches.

I would stay away from the Ravens starter if you have an option listed higher in my rankings.

Week 11 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at GB

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants at WAS

5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at MIA

6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. LAC

7. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN

8. Breece Hall, New York Jets at BUF

9. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at HOU

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at JAX

11. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at CAR

12. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

13. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. NYG

14. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

15. Devin Singletary, Houston Texans vs. ARI

16. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals at BAL

17. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles at KC

18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. MIN

19. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

20. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. PIT

21. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. LV

22. Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings at DEN

23. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

24. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. PHI

25. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

26. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at CLE

27. Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

28. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. CHI

29. D'Onta Foreman, Chicago Bears at DET

30. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. CIN

