Fantasy football: Singletary, Love among top add/drops for Week 11

MIAMI, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Devin Singletary and Jordan Love are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 11 of the 2023 season. Joshua Dobbs, Keaton Mitchell and Trenton Irwin are among my other targets for Week 11. This week's waiver wire features several bye week fill in options and players who could become league winners if they become starters. Advertisement

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints should either be benched or dropped, as those teams have Week 11 byes.

Fantasy football team owners also should scan the waiver wire for players they may need going forward, with a dozen more teams scheduled for byes in the weeks ahead.

Make sure to check the free agency pool for players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams, who could have been dropped because of Week 10 byes.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 11:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Joshua Dobbs; RB | Keaton Mitchell, Devin Singletary; WR | Trenton Irwin, Romeo Doubs; TE | Trey McBride; D/ST | Detroit Lions; K | Daniel Carlson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Jordan Love; RB | Ty Chandler, Antonio Gibson; WR | Noah Brown, Quentin Johnston; TE | Pat Freiermuth; D/ST | Miami Dolphins; K | Dustin Hopkins

TOP DROPS

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Jeff Wilson Jr.; WR | Michael Thomas; TE | Gerald Everett; D/ST | Kansas City Chiefs; K | Blake Grupe

Quarterback

Joshua Dobbs and Jordan Love are two quarterbacks worth targeting off the waiver wire. Dobbs was a Top 5 performer, in terms of fantasy points per game among quarterbacks, in Week 10.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback threw for 268 yards and ran for another 44 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints. This week, Dobbs will face the Denver Broncos, who own one of the most generous pass defenses in the NFL. Dobbs will be inside the Top 14 of my Week 11 quarterback rankings.

Love will also be a fringe QB1 for Week 11, when the Green Bay Packers host the Los Angeles Chargers. Love threw for a season-high 289 yards and found the end zone twice in Week 10. He threw for more than 225 yards in each of his last three performances.

I expect Love to eclipse 250 passing yards in this matchup. He can serve as an above-average streamer for leagues with at least 14 teams.

Running back

Keaton Mitchell and Devin Singletary are my top running back targets.

Mitchell continues to show off his potential for the Baltimore Ravens. The rookie running back scored for the second-consecutive week in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, finding the end zone with a 39-yard run. He totaled 66 yards from scrimmage on four touches.

Mitchell still needs a bigger workload to warrant weekly starting consideration, but is a must-add for all leagues. He could provide RB1 or RB2 value if he wins the top job in Baltimore.

Singletary is likely to provide more immediate value. The Houston Texans running back erupted for 150 yards and a score on 30 carries in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. This week, the Texans will host the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs so far this season. Singletary should provide high-end RB2 value in Week 11.

Wide receiver

Trenton Irwin of the Bengals stepped up in place of injured wide receiver Tee Higgins in Week 10, scoring his first touchdown of the season in a loss to the Texans.

The Bengals will return to the field quickly in Week 11, with a Thursday Night Football matchup with the Ravens. Irwin should again see increased targets if Higgins misses this AFC North matchup. The Ravens own one of the best defenses in the league, but I expect the Bengals to throw enough to make Irwin relevant for fantasy football teams.

He should get several chances to find the end zone for the second time this season.

Tight end

Trey McBride was among my previous waiver wire targets. The Arizona Cardinals pass catcher rewarded owners who picked him up early, catching eight passes for 131 yards in Week 10.

McBride totaled 28 targets over the last three weeks. He logged 21 catches for nearly 250 yards during that span. The Cardinals received an upgrade in their quarterback room with Kyler Murray returning from injury in Week 10. That should result in a more consistent offense and better production for all of their playmakers.

McBride should provide TE1 value for the rest of the season.

