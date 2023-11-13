Trending
Advertisement
NBA
Nov. 13, 2023 / 10:56 AM

'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a league-leading 19 touchdown passes through his first nine starts this season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a league-leading 19 touchdown passes through his first nine starts this season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins will debut Nov. 21 and could feature a potential postseason run for the AFC East franchise, HBO and NFL Films announced Monday.

The Dolphins were named as the feature team for the 18-time Emmy-winning series in October. They could be the first team in the history of the series to be featured during a playoff run.

Advertisement

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, who were featured in 2022 and 2021, respectively, failed to make the postseason.

The first episode of the 2023 edition of the show will air at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 21 on Max. Additional episodes will air each Tuesday through Jan. 9., or until the end of a Dolphins postseason run.

Related

"We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game," NFL Films senior producer Emily Leitner Cameron said in a news release.

"All that hard work, seven days a week, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in this series that means so much to the NFL, HBO and football fans everywhere."

Advertisement

HBO and NFL Films said they play to document second-year coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins for the final eight games of the season and potential playoff appearances. Camera crews will start filming before their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and several other stars on offense and defense led the AFC East and are currently on track to make the playoffs for the third time since 2008.

They will host the Raiders at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Latest Headlines

76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
NBA // 2 hours ago
76ers' Maxey dedicates 50-point game to teammate Oubre, who was struck by car
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey wasn't thinking about himself after scoring a career-high 50 points. He took the opportunity to dedicate the game to teammate Kelly Oubre, who was recently hit by a car.
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
NBA // 17 hours ago
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- 76ers player Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from a Philadelphia hospital after being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car Saturday night, the team said.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
NBA // 4 days ago
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo takes courtside seat after dunk, ejection
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo gave several fans a rare experience, momentarily taking a courtside seat after he was ejected for a stare down during a Milwaukee Bucks win over the Detroit Pistons.
San Francisco Bay area, Warriors' home court to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game
NBA // 6 days ago
San Francisco Bay area, Warriors' home court to host 2025 NBA All-Star Game
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held in the San Francisco Bay area and is set for Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, the NBA announced Monday.
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
NBA // 1 week ago
'Unbelievable' Victor Wembanyama pours in 38, leads Spurs past Suns
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- NBA phenom Victor Wembanyama scored 38 points, including 10 over the final five minutes, and outdueled Kevin Durant, leading the San Antonio Spurs past the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix.
Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
NBA // 1 week ago
Clippers to trade for 76ers star James Harden
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a deal that also includes the Oklahoma City Thunder, seven players and several draft picks, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
NBA // 2 weeks ago
LeBron James shrugs off criticism, playing restriction in Lakers' first win
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- LeBron James ditched plans to limit his minutes early in the season, shredded the Phoenix Suns defense and led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season before addressing critics on the TNT broadcast.
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Damian Lillard scores Bucks debut record 39 in win over 76ers
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Damian Lillard poured in 39 points, including all of the Milwaukee Bucks' final 11 points, to pilot a dramatic win over the Philadelphia 76ers in his debut with his new team.
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
NBA // 2 weeks ago
George, Leonard lead Clippers past Blazers in season opener
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 27 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 12-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers in their 2023 NBA season opener.
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Doncic, Mavericks beat Spurs, spoil Wembanyama's NBA debut
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Luka Doncic logged a 33-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a win over the San Antonio Spurs and spoiling Victor Wembanyama's regular-season NBA debut.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas A&M fires football coach Jimbo Fisher amid futility
Texas A&M fires football coach Jimbo Fisher amid futility
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. suffers broken rib in hit and run
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Fantasy football: Kincaid among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 10
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Women's basketball: UConn coach cites atmosphere, lack of discipline for N.C. State upset
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement