'Hard Knocks: In Season' to debut Nov. 21, could feature Dolphins playoff run

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a league-leading 19 touchdown passes through his first nine starts this season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins will debut Nov. 21 and could feature a potential postseason run for the AFC East franchise, HBO and NFL Films announced Monday. The Dolphins were named as the feature team for the 18-time Emmy-winning series in October. They could be the first team in the history of the series to be featured during a playoff run. Advertisement

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts, who were featured in 2022 and 2021, respectively, failed to make the postseason.

The first episode of the 2023 edition of the show will air at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 21 on Max. Additional episodes will air each Tuesday through Jan. 9., or until the end of a Dolphins postseason run.

"We can't wait to show the world the incredible personalities on the Miami Dolphins and the unbelievable preparation they put into each game," NFL Films senior producer Emily Leitner Cameron said in a news release.

"All that hard work, seven days a week, promises to deliver an exciting new chapter in this series that means so much to the NFL, HBO and football fans everywhere."

Advertisement

HBO and NFL Films said they play to document second-year coach Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins for the final eight games of the season and potential playoff appearances. Camera crews will start filming before their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and several other stars on offense and defense led the AFC East and are currently on track to make the playoffs for the third time since 2008.

They will host the Raiders at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.