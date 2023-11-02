Tyreek Hill gives 'bulletin board material' to ex-teammates ahead of Dolphins-Chiefs game

1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (R) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill provided what he called "bulletin board material" for his former teammates, guaranteeing Thursday that he will perform well in his Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill, who joined the Dolphins during the 2022 off-season, will face the Chiefs for the first time since that trade in a contest Sunday morning in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will air on Prime Video. Advertisement

"It doesn't really matter where we play at," Hill told reporters. "I mean, obviously it would've been great to play in Kansas City, but it really doesn't matter where we play at, you feel me?

"They are going to get this work wherever. Y'all can use that. Bulletin board material."

Hill joined the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. The former fifth-round pick made an immediate impact, earning six Pro Bowl and three All-Pro selections through his first six seasons.

He totaled a career-best 119 catches and 1,710 receiving yards in his first season after leaving coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reeling in passes from Tua Tagovailoa under new coach Mike McDaniel.

Hill, who was named AFC Player of the Month for October on Thursday morning, is on pace to break the NFL's single-season receiving yards record -- 1,964. The eight-year veteran leads the NFL with 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns on 61 catches through eight weeks.

Hill said on the I Am Athlete podcast earlier this week that he never intended to leave the Chiefs, but a contract dispute led to his departure. He said Thursday that it "took some time" to get over the move, but he is now happy the trade occurred.

"I'm kind of glad that happened," Hill said. "Obviously the situation that I'm in is great. I've got great teammates. My family is from Miami, and also, I accomplished one of my goals of being one of the highest paid in the league. So, everything's great.

"Life is great, man. Never can take anything for granted. So, I can't look back. Always got to look forward. That's my mindset."

Hill will compete on the same field as some of his longtime former teammates Sunday in Frankfurt. He said he expects plenty of banter to be exchanged between Chiefs and Dolphins players.

"It is going to be trash talk, but it's going to be fun though," Hill said. "It's going to be like, 'I want to see you do good, but we going to bust your [expletive] at the same time, though.' It is going to be one of those things like backyard football with your brothers."

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Dolphins international matchup is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Deutsche Bank Stadium. The Chiefs opened as 2.5-point favorites in the meeting between the 6-2 teams.

Week 9 of the NFL season will start when the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) host the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh.

