Carr, Mayfield, Watson among injured in NFL's Week 10

1 of 5 | Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson loses his balance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and Deshaun Watson were among the players injured in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Carr sustained a right shoulder injury and was evaluated for a concussion. He left in the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints' 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 110 yards before his exit.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) also left the game early. Thomas caught one pass for 9 yards.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winston filled in for Carr. He completed 13 of 25 passes for 122 yards, two scores and two interceptions. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr. are the other wide receivers on the Saints depth chart. Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Ugo Amadi and Isaac Yiadom are the other cornerbacks on the Saints roster.

Saints coach Dennis Allen did not elaborate on the injuries, but did say Carr will remain the starter when healthy.

Derek Carr is headed to the blue tent. Jameis Winston is in at QB. pic.twitter.com/HpRXOUyIr9— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison sustained a concussion. Linebacker Jordan Hicks (leg) and cornerback Akayleb Evans (calf) also left the game early because of injuries.

Mattison totaled 33 yards from scrimmage on nine touches. Saints second string running back Ty Chandler logged 45 yards and a score on 15 carries.

The Saints (5-5) will be on bye in Week 11. They will face the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Nov. 26 in Atlanta. The Vikings (6-4) will battle the Denver Broncos (3-5) on Sunday in Denver.

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke sustained a hamstring injury during a 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 55 yards and a score. Desmond Ridder replaced Heinicke. He completed 4 of 6 passes for 39 yards in the loss.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said the team will have "to make a decision" about their starting quarterback going forward. The Falcons (4-6) are on bye in Week 11. They will host the Saints in Week 12.

The Cardinals (2-8) will battle the Houston Texans (5-4) on Sunday in Houston.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield injured his thumb on a helmet during a 20-6 win over the Tennessee Titans. He finished that game and completed 18 of 29 passes for 278 yards, two scores and an interception.

Titans linebacker Chance Campbell missed the game because of an injury he sustained during warmups.

The Buccaneers (4-5) will face the San Francisco 49ers (6-3) on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Titans (3-6) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew injured his shoulder and was ruled out in a 34-3 loss to the 49ers on Sunday in Jacksonville. He failed to make a catch.

Several Baltimore Ravens players were injured in their 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley injured his knee. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey sustained an ankle injury. Linebacker Trenton Simpson left the game early because of a concussion.

Daniel Faalele is listed behind Stanley at left tackle on the Ravens depth chart. Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari are the other offensive tackles on the Ravens roster.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson sustained a left ankle injury and wore a walking boot after the victory. He told reports he "will be fine" and ready for Week 11. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (neck) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) also sustained injuries in the win.

The Ravens (7-3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) on Thursday in Baltimore. The Browns (6-3) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3) on Sunday in Cleveland.

Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander sustained a serious leg injury in a 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that Alexander tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sustained a finger injury and left early during a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday in Cincinnati. D.J. Turner, D.J. Ivey and Jalen Davis are among the backup cornerbacks on the Bengals roster, behind Taylor-Britt, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson also appeared to injure his left leg in the loss. Coach Zac Taylor did not provide additional information on the injury at his postgame news conference.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett sustained a back injury during a 41-38 loss to the Detroit Lions. Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph injured his foot during pregame warmups and did not participate in the game.

Everett did not log a catch. Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen also injured his shoulder in the loss, but stayed in the game.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

The Chargers (4-5) will face the Green Bay Packers (3-6) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions (7-2) will host the Chicago Bears (3-7) on Sunday in Detroit.

The Buffalo Bills (5-4) will host the Broncos in the final game of Week 10. That game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST Monday in Orchard Park, N.Y.