Watson, Musgrave, Barkley among players injured in NFL Week 7

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley and Luke Musgrave were among the NFL players injured in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Players injured in Sunday's games will be further evaluated this week to determine the extend of their injuries and potential timelines to return. Advertisement

Watson completed 1 of 5 passes for 5 yards and an interception in the Cleveland Browns' 39-38 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.

He took a hit from defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo with about three minutes remaining in the first quarte. Watson's head slammed to the ground on that hit, and he left the game.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at his postgame news conference that Watson cleared concussion protocol, but also took a hit to his shoulder during the play. Stefanski said it was his decision to not put Watson back into the game, and that Watson will start for the Browns in Week 8.

Browns backup quarterback P.J. Walker completed 15 of 32 passes for 178 yards and an interception after replacing Watson.

Browns running back Jerome Ford sustained an ankle injury. Ford totaled 94 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches. Cornerback Julius Brents sustained a quad injury and did not return.

The Browns (4-2) will face the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle. The Colts (3-4) will host the New Orleans Saints (3-4) in Week 8.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley told reporters that he hurt his elbow during a 14-7 win over the Washington Commanders. Barkley totaled 118 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 24 touches in the victory.

"I just hyperextended it a little bit," Barkley said. "I'll be alright, though."

Giants backup running backs Gary Brightwell (hamstring) and Eric Gray (calf) also sustained injuries.

Linebacker Cody Barton (ankle) and guard Saahdiq Charles (calf) were among the Commanders players ruled out of the game because of injuries.

The Giants (2-5) will host the New York Jets (3-3) in Week 8. The Commanders (3-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (6-1).

Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave sustained an ankle injury in a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Denver. He left the game in the fourth quarter. Musgrave totaled four catches for 30 yards.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring), safety Darnell Savage (calf) and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) also sustained injuries.

Tucker Kraft and Ben Sims are the Packers' backup tight ends. Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not provide an update on Musgrave's condition during his postgame news conference.

The Packers (2-4) will host the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The Broncos (2-5) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) in Week 8.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson logged just one carry for 3 yards in a Week 7 win of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters that Robinson "wasn't feeling like himself," which resulted in his surprisingly limited usage.

"As we got through warmups and early on, he just wasn't feeling like himself. He played, but we weren't going to overdo it. We were being cautious. ... We will have to continue to monitor it."

Robinson told reporters he was experiencing head pain Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"I woke up and I was completely out of it," Robinson said. "I was trying to take some medicine so I could be good, but my head was hurting bad. I tried to go in pregame. Coach Smith said 'we'll be alright. We'll get you right for next week.'"

Falcons backup running back Tyler Allgeier logged 112 yards from scrimmage on 24 touches. Cordarrelle Patterson totaled 56 yards on 10 carries.

VIDEO: We heard that Bijan Robinson wasn't feeling well. He told us postgame he was dealing with a bad headache. Arthur Smith didn't want to test it. Said he was feeling it last night as well. pic.twitter.com/qKLaETxo4c— Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) October 22, 2023

The Falcons (4-3) will face the Tennessee Titans (2-4) in Week 8. The Buccaneers (3-3) will play the Buffalo Bills (4-3) on Thursday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Miami Dolphins guard Isaiah Wynn sustained a quad injury and did not return during a loss to the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Lester Cotton is listed as the Dolphins' backup left guard. Robert Jones is the Dolphins' backup right guard, behind Robert Hunt.

Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. was placed in the concussion protocol. Channing Tindall, Duke Riley, Cameron Goode, Andrew Van Ginkel and Emmanuel Ogbah are among the other linebackers on the Dolphins roster, listed behind starters Jaelan Phillips, Jerome Baker, Bradley Chubb and Long.

The Dolphins (5-2) will host the New England Patriots (2-5) in Week 8.

Baltimore Ravens backup running back Keaton Mitchell sustained a hamstring injury and did not return during a 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions. Mitchell did not log a carry, but caught one pass for 9 yards.

Lions backup running back Mohamed Ibrahim (hip) also left the game early because of an injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Ibrahim, who was carted off the field, will undergo surgery and stayed overnight in Baltimore.

The Ravens (5-2) will face the Arizona Cardinals (1-6) on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. The Lions (5-2) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) in Week 8.

The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) will host the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) in the final game of Week 7 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Minneapolis.