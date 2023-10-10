Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 9:12 AM

Hurt Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson out at least four games

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to miss at least four games. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is expected to miss at least four games. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will go on injured reserve and miss at least four games because of his hamstring injury.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Star Tribune about the move Tuesday morning.

Jefferson sustained the injury in his right leg during the Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Minneapolis. The All-Pro pass catcher, who entered Week 5 with the most receiving yards in the NFL, totaled just 28 yards in the setback.

The Vikings will turn to a room of receivers that includes rookie Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, N'Keal Harry and Brandon Powell.

On Monday, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jefferson still was in the evaluation process for what he called "a hamstring strain."

"He is down," O'Connell said. "He obviously is one of the most ultra-competitors I've ever met. He was trying to go back in the game [Sunday].

"We are going to have to medically make a good decision and help almost protect him from himself. We gotta take care of him and get him back to 100%."

The Vikings (1-4), who rank 19th on defense and have the No. 29 rushing offense, will be without one of the league's top offensive weapons for at least a month's time.

They will play Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Chicago and then face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, Green Bay Packers in Week 8 and Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

The Vikings' bye doesn't come until Week 13.

Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, logged an NFL-high 128 catches and 1,809 yards, in addition to nine touchdowns, last season. He totaled 36 catches for 571 yards and three scores through five games this season.

