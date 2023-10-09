Jefferson, Kelce, QBs Jones, Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 5

1 of 5 | New York Giants trainers tend to quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter of a game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Several key NFL players, including Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Matt Milano, James Conner and quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson sustained injuries in Week 5. Players hurt in Sunday's games will be examined further this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return. Advertisement

Jefferson sustained what coach Kevin O'Connell described as a hamstring injury in his right leg in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Minneapolis.

"It's still very early," O'Connell told reporters. "We will see where he's at as we move along and diagnose exactly what that injury is and what that timeline looks like."

Jefferson, who entered Week 5 with a league-leading 543 receiving yards, totaled three catches for 28 yards in Week 5. Rookie Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn are the Vikings' other top wide receivers. N'Keal Harry and Brandon Powell are among the other pass catchers on the Vikings roster.

"We will get him back as soon as we possibly can," O'Connell said of Jefferson. "There won't be a better teammate in that locker room during that time. Hopefully we have him right back this week.

"It will no question be something we have to work through, but I also have a lot of confidence in our offensive unit to make sure we are right where we want to be when Justin comes back."

Kelce, a fellow All-Pro, was injured in the same game. The Chiefs' tight end injured his right ankle in the second quarter, but returned to the game and totaled 10 catches for 67 yards and a score.

A source told NFL Network that Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain, which typically does not involve as extensive of a recovery process as a high-ankle sprain.

"He was hurting," Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters. "He will be a little sore, but he's a pretty tough kid."

The Chiefs (4-1) will turn around on a short week for their sixth game of the season. They will host the Denver Broncos (1-4) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday in Kansas City, Mo.

The Vikings (1-4) will battle the Chicago Bears (1-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained one of the more serious injuries in Week 5.

The rookie passer, who already missed one game earlier this season and portions of other games, left after injuring his right shoulder in the second quarter of a 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans. He did not return.

Sources told NFL Network, The Athletic and the Indianapolis Star that Richardson sustained a Grade 3 AC joint sprain and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Richardson completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards. He also ran for five yards on two carries. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in relief of the rookie and is now in line to start during his hiatus.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox also sustained a concussion and left the game early. Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree are among the other tight ends on the Colts roster.

The Colts (3-2) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) in Week 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Titans (2-3) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2).

Quarterback Daniel Jones hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of the New York Giants' 31-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Jones was injured when he took his sixth sack of the game. He spent time in the medical tent before being ruled out for the rest of the game. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor completed 9 of 12 passes for 86 yards.

Jones told reporters at his postgame news conference that he was "certainly in some pain." He did not say if he thought he would miss time because of the injury.

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was ruled out because of a concussion. Right guard Marcus McKethan sustained a knee injury.

Dolphins offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn left the game early because of a neck injury. The Giants (1-4) will face the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in Week 6. The Dolphins (4-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-5).

Bills linebacker Matt Milano sustained a right knee and lower-leg injury and was carted off the field in the first quarter of a loss to the Jaguars. Bills coach Sean McDermott said the injury "was not looking good," but did not elaborate on how much time Milano will miss.

Sources told NFL Network that Milano broke his leg and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Milano totaled three combined tackles in the loss. The seven-year veteran and 2022 All-Pro logged 30 tackles through five games.

Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams, Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich are the other linebackers on the Bills roster.

Bills defensive tackle DaQuon Jones left the game early because of a pectoral injury. McDermott said Jones' injury was "not looking good at this point."

Jaguars left guard Walker Little and wide receiver Zay Jones sustained knee injuries and did not return to the game. Coach Doug Pederson said he thought Jones aggravated a previous injury. He did not provide additional details about the injuries.

Jones logged three catches for 23 yards and a score in the win. Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew are among the Jaguars' back wide receivers, behind Jones, Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk.

Veteran running back James Conner (knee) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (concussion) were among the players injured in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Conner left the game after taking hits to both legs during a 35-yard run in the second quarter.

"He might have gotten his foot stuck in the ground and twisted his knee up," Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters. "We will see [Monday]."

Conner logged six carries for 46 yards. Backup running back Emari Demercado totaled 67 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches for the Cardinals.

Rookie Keontay Ingram and Corey Clement are the other running backs on the Cardinals roster.

The Cardinals (1-4) will face the Los Angeles Rams (2-3) in Week 6. The Bengals (2-3) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-1).

Panthers starting guard Chandler Zavala sustained a neck injury and was carted off the field during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley also left the game early because of a knee injury.

Panthers coach Frank Reich told reporters that Zavala had movement in all his extremities and he would fly back to Charlotte, N.C., with his teammates.

Nash Jensen, Cade Mays and Calvin Throckmorton are the other guards listed on the Panthers depth chart.

New England Patriots wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas sustained head injuries and did not return during their loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters that wide receiver Chris Olave sustained a toe injury before the game, but played through the issue and did not experience any setbacks.

Smith-Schuster caught three passes, but totaled just 6 yards. Olave logged two catches for 12 yards and a score.

The Saints (3-2) will play the Houston Texans (2-3) on Sunday in Houston. The Patriots (1-4) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3).

The Raiders will host the Green Bay Packers (2-2) in the final game of Week 5 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Las Vegas.

