Achane, Hill lead Miami Dolphins past New York Giants

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 8 (UPI) -- De'Von Achane was one of several Miami Dolphins who made New York Giants defenders appear motionless, speeding for long runs with ease in a 31-16 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The rookie running back ran for 151 yards, including a supersonic 75-yard sprint for a score. He now has more touchdowns (seven) through his first four games than any other NFL player in the Super Bowl era, starting in1966. Advertisement

"Credit to the offensive line," Achane told reporters afterward. "They make everything easy for me. You don't just expect that, for the rookie to come up and perform the way I have been performing. So, I just hope that I can keep it up."

Fellow Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill logged 181 yards and a score on eight catches.

"When those guys get the ball in space, you're really thinking they're going to go and score," said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 308 yards, two scores and two interceptions.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 14 of 20 passes, but was sacked six times and left the game in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. The Dolphins picked up 22 first downs, compared to the Giants' 15 and out-gained their foes 222 to 85 in rushing yards.

They posted 528 total yards, breaking the record for the most yards in the first five games of a season. Their 2,580 yards topped the old record held by the 2000 St. Louis Rams (2,527).

"People are going to give you their best shot, and you'd better continue to work and progress in your game if you're going to be satisfied because you're going to have a bullseye on your back," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

As in past weeks, the Dolphins started sharp against the Giants, with Tagovailoa finding wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for an acrobatic 2-yard touchdown connection on their opening drive.

Giants kicker Graham Gano missed a field goal on the next drive. The Dolphins then marched into Giants territory, but lost the ball on an Achane fumble.

The rookie redeemed himself less than three minutes later. Achane took a handoff and run to the left during that sequence. He then softly planted his foot, rocketed through an open lane between defenders and bolted to the end zone for his long score, helping the Dolphins take a 14-0 lead.

Gano made a 49-yard field goal about 3:41 before halftime for the Giants' first points.

The Dolphins appeared on track to score again after Tagovailoa connected with Hill for a 64-yard completion on the next drive. Four plays later, the quarterback went threw into a crowd of defenders, resulting in disaster.

Giants cornerback Jason Pinnock caught the deflected attempt and ran for a 102-yard interception return, cutting the deficit to four points. The Dolphins pushed their lead back to seven with a 40-yard Jason Sanders field goal at the end of the half.

Hill further widened the gap when he caught Tagovailoa's third pass of the second half and sprinted for a 69-yard touchdown.

The Giants cut into the deficit with a 37-yard Gano field goal about 10 minutes later, but the Dolphins responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Raheem Mostert scored with a 2-yard run.

Gano made a 51-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter for the final points of the day.

The Dolphins totaled seven sacks in the lopsided win. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler logged two sacks in the win.

Giants coach Brian Daboll did not provide an update on Jones' condition at his postgame news conference.

"We've got a lot of good guys with the right mindset," Daboll said. "We're not putting together in terms of results we're looking for, but you go out there and you get ready to play next week.

"It's certainly disappointing, disappointing to lose, but you go back, you look at the stuff, move on, and that's what you have to do."

The Dolphins (4-1) will host the Carolina Panthers (0-5) at 1 p.m. EDT Oct. 15 in Miami Gardens. The Giants (1-4) will play the Buffalo Bills (3-2) at 8:20 p.m. that day in Orchard Park, N.Y.