1 of 5 | Wide receiver Chase Claypool totaled nine touchdowns in 16 games during his rookie campaign in 2020 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins agreed to acquire veteran wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the teams announced Friday. The Dolphins will send a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Bears in exchange for Claypool and a seventh-round pick. Claypool must pass a physical to complete the transaction. Advertisement

Claypool, who joined the Bears in a 2022 trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaled four catches for 51 yards and a score through three games this season. He was inactive for the Bears' last two games.

Claypool, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Steelers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled a career-high 873 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie.

Claypool totaled 2,235 yards and 13 scores on 171 catches through his first 49 NFL appearances.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Braxton Berrios are the Dolphins' top wide receivers. Claypool will likely compete for playing time with Berrios, Robbie Chosen and Cedrick Wilson, among other backup wide receivers on the Dolphins depth chart.

Advertisement

The Dolphins (3-1) will host the New York Giants (1-3) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers hang on to defeat Las Vegas Raiders