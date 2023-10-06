Justin Fields, D.J. Moore lead Bears past Commanders

1 of 5 | Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields totaled four touchdown passes in a win over the Washington Commanders on Thursday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes -- including a trio to D.J. Moore -- to lead the Chicago Bears past the Washington Commanders for their first win of 2023, snapping a 14-game losing streak. Moore logged a career-high 230 yards on eight catches in the 40-20 blowout Thursday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Advertisement

"We just needed a win," Moore told reporters. "Get the mojo going in our favor. It's time to just carry that over into the weeks coming. So that's the best thing."

The Bears out-gained the Commanders 451 to 388 in total yards, including 178 to 29 in rushing. They logged five sacks and forced two turnovers.

The victory was their first since Oct. 24, when they beat the New England Patriots last season in Foxborough, Mass.

Advertisement

"We did not come out and slow them down," Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. "It's something we got to take a long look at and kind of understand why, more so than anything else.

"We're going to watch the tape. we'll look at what we need to do better. It starts at the top. We've got to be better and that part is on me. Then we got to make sure we're put in a position to be successful."

DJ MOORE DJ MOORE DJ MOORE A hat trick in his 5th game as a Bear! @idjmoore#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/YCeYJnyJmB pic.twitter.com/llD1Ppb7vb— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2023

The Bears opened the game with a 6-play, 75-yard drive, ending with a 20-yard touchdown toss from Fields to Moore.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos added a 22-yard field goal about eight minutes later for a 10-0 edge.

Fields found Moore again with an 11-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the second quarter. The Commanders then went on an 11-play drive, ending with a 51-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye.

Santos responded with a 36-yard kick on the Bears' next drive.

Advertisement

Bears cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. intercepted Commanders quarterback Sam Howell just seconds later. Fields then ended a 6-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet.

The Bears led 27-3 at halftime.

Howell and the Commanders opened the second half with a 5-play, 75-yard drive. That possession ended with a 2-yard touchdown toss from Howell to tight end Logan Thomas. Howell followed the score by running for a successful two-point conversion.

Slye cut deeper into the deficit with a 32-yard field goal with about three minutes left in the third, but Santos responded early in the fourth with a successful 43-yard attempt.

Howell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel with about 11 minutes remaining. That score cut the deficit to 10 points.

Fields answered with his fourth touchdown pass of the game, finding Moore on a 56-yard completion with about four minutes remaining. Santos made a 37-yard field goal about two minutes later for the final points of the night.

Fields completed 15 of 29 passes for 282 yards. He also ran for 57 yards. Howell completed 37 of 51 passes for 388 yards, two scores and an interception.

Advertisement

The Bears (1-4) will host the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) on Oct. 15 in Chicago. The Commanders (2-3) will battle the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) on Oct. 15 in Atlanta.