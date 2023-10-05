Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 11:32 PM

Legendary Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus dies at age 80

By Darryl Coote
Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday. He is pictured in 2014 in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday. He is pictured in 2014 in Chicago. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Dick Butkus, legendary Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears in the 1960s and early '70s, died at the age of 80, his family and the NFL team confirmed Thursday.

His family said in a statement tweeted by the Chicago Bears' official X account that Butkus died "peacefully in his sleep overnight" at his Malibu, Calif., home.

Advertisement

"The Butkus family is gathering with Dick's wife Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support," the family said.

Butkus was drafted third overall in the 1965 NFL entry draft by his hometown Chicago Bears, for whom he would go on to play all nine seasons of his football career, during which he was selected as an All-Pro seven times, attended eight consecutive Pro Bowls and won two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Read More

A knee injury that affected the last years of Butkus' career forced him to retire in 1973, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979, which was his first year of eligibility. Butkus, the man whose name became synonymous with Bears football and solid defensive play, had his No. 51 retired by Chicago and in 1985.

Advertisement

"Dick was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history," Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement on Butkus' passing.

"He was Chicago's son. He exuded what our great city is about and, not coincidently, what George Halas looked for in a player: toughness, smarts, instincts, passion and leadership. He refused to accept anything less than the best from himself or from his teammates.

"His contributions to the game he loved will live forever," McCaskey said.

The NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, also issued a statement sending the league's condolences to Butkus' family while honoring his contributions to the game, including The Butkus Award, which was created in 1985 to honor the most impactful linebacker in the college game.

"We also remember Dick as a longtime advocate for former players, and players at all levels of the game," Goodell said.

"The Dick Butkus Award and his foundation honored achievement on the field and service to the community among high school, college and NFL linebackers. Dick was a champion of clean sports as his 'I Play Clean' campaign helped raise awareness about the dangers of steroid use among high school athletes."

Advertisement

Following his playing career, Butkus took up acting, appearing in TV shows, such as The Six Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman, Taxi and The Rockford Files, among others. He also appeared in Necessary Roughness and The Last Boy Scout, both in 1991, as 1999's Any Given Sunday, and others. According to IMDB, Butkus has 62 television and film credits to his name.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Sen. Feinstein Returns
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., looks on during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May, 11 2023. Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, died at the age of 90 on September 29. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Texas Republican says Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Texas Republican says Trump endorses Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Troy Nehls, a Texas Republican who earlier this week said he intended to nominate Donald Trump for House speaker, said that he has spoken to the former president who is endorsing Rep. Jim Jordan for the job.
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump files motion to temporarily dismiss lawsuit against former attorney Michael Cohen
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump filed a motion Thursday to dismiss his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen without prejudice, a type of dismissal that allows the case to be refiled.
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- At least 1,500 guests were invited to Sen. Dianne Feinstein's memorial service Thursday in San Francisco. They include Vice President Kamala Harris, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal court picks Alabama congressional map with new potential swing district
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A special federal three-judge panel has chosen a new congressional map in Alabama after previous versions drawn by Republican state lawmakers diluted the power of Black voters and were struck down.
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tropical Storm Philippe to smack northern New England, Atlantic Canada
Tropical Storm Philippe will undergo a transition to more of a winter-style storm, but it will pack a powerful punch as it strikes in the zone from Down East Maine to New Brunswick and southern Nova Scotia this weekend.
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump seeks dismissal of N.Y. hush-money case involving adult film star Stormy Daniels
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump, who is facing a civil fraud trial in New York for his business dealings, filed a motion Thursday seeking the dismissal of his Stormy Daniels-tied criminal case in the Empire State.
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos' former treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges in New York
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The former treasurer of troubled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is expected to enter a guilty plea to federal charges on Thursday in New York.
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump cited his alleged "presidential immunity" in his first motion to dismiss special counsel Jack Smith's federal election interference case against him.
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Jeffrey McConney, the first defendant in former President Trump's New York civil business fraud case, testified Thursday that the responsibility to provide accurate financial records fell "squarely on Trump's shoulders."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
In N.Y. civil fraud case, defendant says Trump responsible for accuracy of financial records
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Trump cites 'presidential immunity' in motion to dismiss election interference case
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Biden family dog Commander no longer at White House following biting incidents
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Vice President Harris, others commemorate life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement