Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 2, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Russ Francis, former New England Patriots tight end, dies in plane crash

By Alex Butler

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Former Pro Bowl tight end Russ Francis, who played for the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers, died after he was involved in a plane crash in Lake Placid, N.Y., officials announced Monday. He was 70.

The New York State Police said that Francis and Richard McSpadden, 63, were onboard a Cessna 177, which crashed Sunday afternoon into an embankment at the Lake Placid Airport. Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. Francis and McSpadden were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The airplane "crashed under unknown circumstances short of the runway" while attempting to land, according to a preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Police, the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said their investigation is ongoing.

Read More

McSpadden was the senior vice president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute.

Preliminary findings from the investigation did not include information about who was piloting the plane, but the AOPA stated that McSpadden was in the right seat when the aircraft "experienced an emergency after takeoff."

"The airplane attempted to return to the airport but failed to make the runway," the AOPA said.

Advertisement

Francis, a Seattle native, attended the University of Oregon. He was the No. 16 overall pick by the Patriots in the 1975 NFL Draft.

Francis made three Pro Bowls through his first six seasons. He retired after the 1980 season, but was traded in 1982 and returned to play for the 49ers.

Francis, who won a Super Bowl in 1985 with the 49ers, returned to the Patriots during the 1987 season. He spent his final season with the Patriots in 1988.

"On behalf of the entire New England Patriots organization, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the family of Russ Francis, who tragically passed away yesterday," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

"Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career. He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest."

Advertisement

Francis totaled 393 catches for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns over 167 career appearances.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Sen. Feinstein Returns
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., looks on during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May, 11 2023. Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in U.S. Senate history, died at the age of 90 on September 29. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
NFL // 7 hours ago
Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Tee Higgins, Myles Garrett, Terron Armstead and Kenny Pickett were among the top players injured in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
Fantasy football: Wilson, Purdy among 4 must-start QBs for Week 4
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Wilson, Purdy among 4 must-start QBs for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and Brock Purdy are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 4.
Stevenson, Robinson among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 4
NFL // 5 days ago
Stevenson, Robinson among 5 fantasy football RBs to avoid in Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Rhamondre Stevenson and Brian Robinson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 4.
Travis Kelce gains 1.3M followers after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game
NFL // 4 days ago
Travis Kelce gains 1.3M followers after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce already was popular among football fans, but his jersey sales and social media follower counts have been surging after Taylor Swift showed an interest in the NFL star.
Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 6 days ago
Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Tank Dell and Darius Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Noah Fant among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 4
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Noah Fant among 4 must-start tight ends for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Noah Fant is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start tight ends for Week 4 of the fantasy football season.
Bengals defense logs six sacks, ravages Rams for 19-16 victory
NFL // 6 days ago
Bengals defense logs six sacks, ravages Rams for 19-16 victory
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals defense supplied relentless pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford, leading to a narrow 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Cincinnati.
Physical Eagles dominate Buccaneers, move to 3-0
NFL // 6 days ago
Physical Eagles dominate Buccaneers, move to 3-0
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen routinely pushed around defenders, paving paths for running back D'Andre Swift and giving time to Jalen Hurts in a dominant 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fantasy football: Achane, Stroud, Thielen lead add/drops for Week 4
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Achane, Stroud, Thielen lead add/drops for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- De'Von Achane, C.J. Stroud and Adam Thielen lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Steelers' plane finally touches down in Pittsburgh after emergency landing in K.C.
NFL // 1 week ago
Steelers' plane finally touches down in Pittsburgh after emergency landing in K.C.
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers landed safely in their hometown Monday afternoon after an engine issue caused their flight from Las Vegas to be diverted to Kansas City, Mo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Ex-Red Sox knuckleballer Tim Wakefield dies at 57
Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
Higgins, Garrett, Armstead, Pickett among players injured in NFL's Week 4
Zach Johnson: USA 'going to learn' from Ryder Cup loss to Europe
Zach Johnson: USA 'going to learn' from Ryder Cup loss to Europe
French Derby winner scores Arc d'Triomphe win in weekend horse racing
French Derby winner scores Arc d'Triomphe win in weekend horse racing
Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Dell, Slayton among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement