Advertisement
Sports News
May 19, 2023 / 6:38 PM

Actor, activist, legendary NFL running back Jim Brown dies at 87

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
NFL great Jim Brown (pictured, 2020) also was a social activist in the '60s, as well as a film and TV actor. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
NFL great Jim Brown (pictured, 2020) also was a social activist in the '60s, as well as a film and TV actor. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Pro football Hall of Famer and legendary running back Jim Brown died at 87 Friday at his Los Angeles home, according to his wife, Monique.

The three-time NFL Most Valuable Player also was a respected actor, as well as a social activist in the 1960s.

Advertisement

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown. He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken," Monique Brown wrote in an Instagram post Friday.

During his professional football career, Brown rushed 12,312 yards and went on to play in three league championships with the Cleveland Browns, winning the 1964 title. He was also named MVP three times.

RELATED NFL Draft: Campbell, Hooker, Adebawore potential first-rounders, evaluators say

Off the field, Brown played a prominent role in the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s.

Brown helped organize the 1967 Cleveland Summit, which brought together prominent black athletes to support Muhammad Ali's refusal to fight in Vietnam. During the 1980s, he worked to end gang violence and help disadvantaged youth.

Advertisement

Brown was chosen for the NFL's 100 all-time team in 2020.

RELATED Mahomes cites inspiration by Negro Leagues ahead of Black QB Super Bowl battle

The Cleveland Browns tweeted a tribute to Brown Friday.

"Jim Brown Forever. Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. Our hearts are with Jim's family, loved ones, and all those he impacted along the way," Brown's former team tweeted.

In addition to his football career and activism, Brown was a prolific film actor, playing a supporting role in MGM's 1967 hit, The Dirty Dozen, and the 1968 American espionage classic Ice Station Zero. In later years, he acted on television programs such as Knight Rider and The A-Team.

RELATED Bobby Mitchell, Redskins pioneer and Hall of Famer, dies at 84

Brown also worked many years as a TV sports analyst.

Brown is survived by his wife, Monique, and his adult children Aris and Morgan.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Tori Bowie
Tori Bowie celebrates her win in the Women's 100 meters final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London on August 6, 2017. Bowie, a sprinter and three-time Olympic medalist, died at the age of 32 on May 3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Brittney Griner to return to basketball court Friday
May 19 (UPI) -- WNBA star Brittney Griner will rejoin her Phoenix Mercury teammates on the court Friday night for the first time since being released from 10 months in Russian captivity.
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Sports News // 7 hours ago
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
May 19 (UPI) -- The University of Louisiana-Lafayette said it had "great sadness" as the school flag was lowered to half-staff and students mourned champion water skier Michael "Micky" Geller, who died "suddenly" at age 18.
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MLB // 8 hours ago
Marlins' Skip Schumaker studying Erik Spoelstra, calls Heat coach 'best in sports'
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- New coaches crave education, but the Miami Marlins' Skip Schumaker doesn't often stray far for knowledge. He yearns to learn everything about the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra, who he calls the "best coach in sports."
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
NFL // 11 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium expected to host 2026 Super Bowl
May 19 (UPI) -- NFL team owners are expected to approve a bid for Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers, to host Super Bowl LX in 2026.
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
NBA // 11 hours ago
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
May 19 (UPI) -- LeBron James says the Los Angeles Lakers need to maintain "desperation" and stay on "edge" entering Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, following two losses to the Denver Nuggets to start the series.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 12 hours ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
May 19 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Mage faces an entirely new -- and significantly smaller -- cast of rivals in Saturday's Preakness Stakes.
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
May 18 (UPI) -- Eric Cole and Bryson DeChambeau were in first and second place, respectively, at the time the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship was suspended because of darkness Thursday in Rochester, N.Y.
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MLB // 1 day ago
Perez, De La Cruz lead Marlins past Nationals for fourth consecutive win
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Eury Perez allowed just one run over five innings to earn his first career victory, while Bryan De La Cruz provided a 402-foot homer to lead the Miami Marlins to a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday in Miami.
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp given two-game ban for criticizing referee
Soccer // 1 day ago
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp given two-game ban for criticizing referee
May 18 (UPI) -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was suspended for two games and fined about $93,000 for criticizing referee Paul Tierney, the English Football Association announced Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Mage the only Kentucky Derby runner to return for Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
Cole, DeChambeau lead suspended PGA Championship
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
LeBron James: Lakers must keep 'desperation' after Game 2 loss to Nuggets
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
Ja Morant's shoes removed from retailers' apps amid gun controversy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement